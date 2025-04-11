Brad Marchand converts in front of the net to tally his first goal as a member of the Panthers. (0:45)

A week from now, the Stanley Cup playoff bracket will be set, and the first games of the postseason will take place on April 19.

Many of the teams competing in the playoffs are known, but the final seeding remains up for grabs -- as does the final order in the draft lottery. Here's what to watch in Friday's matchups:

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Senators have punched their ticket to the postseason, but it remains to be determined if they will move into the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic (they trail the Florida Panthers by six points and four regulation wins) or stick as the first wild card. The Canadiens are well ahead of the competition for the second wild-card position, entering Friday's game six up on the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers. They can also catch the Sens, as the gap between those two clubs is three points at opening puck drop.

Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Detroit's playoff chances are slim, and each of its remaining games is a must-win; on the draft lottery front, the Red Wings are currently 11th. The Lightning remain in the hunt to finish first in the Atlantic Division, beginning the evening three points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils

7 p.m. (NHL Network)

This offseason will include a bit more roster tinkering for the Penguins, who are hoping for another playoff push during the Sidney Crosby era. They are currently slated No. 7 in the draft lottery order, two behind the Seattle Kraken and tied with the Buffalo Sabres. The Devils clinched a playoff berth this week and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round; Carolina clinched home-ice advantage with a shootout loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

9:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Sharks have a five-point cushion over the Chicago Blackhawks atop the draft lottery order, with four games remaining; they also have the benefit of a six-regulation win gap just in case it comes down to that tiebreaker. The Oilers' magic number to clinch the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division is one, and they start the evening four points (and seven regulation wins) behind the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 2 seed.

Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames

10 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Flames' playoff hopes are flickering, and this is a must-win game against one of the teams that they are chasing for a wild-card spot. The Wild are currently five points and five regulation wins ahead.

With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Friday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.

Thursday's scoreboard

Chicago Blackhawks 5, Boston Bruins 2

Florida Panthers 4, Detroit Red Wings 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Buffalo Sabres 2

Washington Capitals 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 (SO)

New York Rangers 9, New York Islanders 2

Winnipeg Jets 4, Dallas Stars 0

Vancouver Canucks 4, Colorado Avalanche 1

Nashville Predators 4, Utah Hockey Club 3 (SO)

Vegas Golden Knights 2, Seattle Kraken 1

Los Angeles Kings 6, Anaheim Ducks 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 105.1

Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 102.0

Next game: vs. DET (Friday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 99.7

Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Ottawa Senators

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 94.6

Next game: vs. MTL (Friday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 91.5

Next game: @ OTT (Friday)

Playoff chances: 98.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: @ TB (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 1

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 79.9

Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Boston Bruins

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 74.8

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metro Division

y - Washington Capitals

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 114.6

Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 102.0

Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 93.6

Next game: vs. PIT (Friday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 85.2

Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 84.1

Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 1

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.9%

Tragic number: 1

e - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 78.9

Next game: @ NJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 76.7

Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 112

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 116.3

Next game: @ CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 110.0

Next game: vs. UTA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 2

Points pace: 102.5

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 96.5

Next game: @ CGY (Friday)

Playoff chances: 97.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 95.3

Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 94.7%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Utah Hockey Club

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 88.2

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 68.5

Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 58.1

Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 44

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 109.0

Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 104.1

Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 99.9

Next game: vs. SJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 92.5

Next game: vs. MIN (Friday)

Playoff chances: 7.5%

Tragic number: 3

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 90.3

Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 81.0

Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 75.9

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 53.6

Next game: @ EDM (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: A "y" means that the team has clinched the division title. An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 33

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 28