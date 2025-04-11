A week from now, the Stanley Cup playoff bracket will be set, and the first games of the postseason will take place on April 19.
Many of the teams competing in the playoffs are known, but the final seeding remains up for grabs -- as does the final order in the draft lottery. Here's what to watch in Friday's matchups:
Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators
7 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Senators have punched their ticket to the postseason, but it remains to be determined if they will move into the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic (they trail the Florida Panthers by six points and four regulation wins) or stick as the first wild card. The Canadiens are well ahead of the competition for the second wild-card position, entering Friday's game six up on the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers. They can also catch the Sens, as the gap between those two clubs is three points at opening puck drop.
Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning
7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Detroit's playoff chances are slim, and each of its remaining games is a must-win; on the draft lottery front, the Red Wings are currently 11th. The Lightning remain in the hunt to finish first in the Atlantic Division, beginning the evening three points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
7 p.m. (NHL Network)
This offseason will include a bit more roster tinkering for the Penguins, who are hoping for another playoff push during the Sidney Crosby era. They are currently slated No. 7 in the draft lottery order, two behind the Seattle Kraken and tied with the Buffalo Sabres. The Devils clinched a playoff berth this week and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round; Carolina clinched home-ice advantage with a shootout loss to the Capitals on Thursday.
San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers
9:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Sharks have a five-point cushion over the Chicago Blackhawks atop the draft lottery order, with four games remaining; they also have the benefit of a six-regulation win gap just in case it comes down to that tiebreaker. The Oilers' magic number to clinch the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division is one, and they start the evening four points (and seven regulation wins) behind the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 2 seed.
Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames
10 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Flames' playoff hopes are flickering, and this is a must-win game against one of the teams that they are chasing for a wild-card spot. The Wild are currently five points and five regulation wins ahead.
With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers
M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils
Western Conference
C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Friday's games
Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
Thursday's scoreboard
Chicago Blackhawks 5, Boston Bruins 2
Florida Panthers 4, Detroit Red Wings 1
Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Buffalo Sabres 2
Washington Capitals 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 (SO)
New York Rangers 9, New York Islanders 2
Winnipeg Jets 4, Dallas Stars 0
Vancouver Canucks 4, Colorado Avalanche 1
Nashville Predators 4, Utah Hockey Club 3 (SO)
Vegas Golden Knights 2, Seattle Kraken 1
Los Angeles Kings 6, Anaheim Ducks 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 4
Points pace: 105.1
Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 4
Points pace: 102.0
Next game: vs. DET (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Florida Panthers
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 3
Points pace: 99.7
Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Ottawa Senators
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 4
Points pace: 94.6
Next game: vs. MTL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 4
Points pace: 91.5
Next game: @ OTT (Friday)
Playoff chances: 98.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Points pace: 83.1
Next game: @ TB (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0.4%
Tragic number: 1
e - Buffalo Sabres
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Points pace: 79.9
Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Boston Bruins
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 74.8
Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metro Division
y - Washington Capitals
Points: 109
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 4
Points pace: 114.6
Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 4
Points pace: 102.0
Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New Jersey Devils
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 4
Points pace: 93.6
Next game: vs. PIT (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Points pace: 85.2
Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0.4%
Tragic number: 3
New York Rangers
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 84.1
Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 1
New York Islanders
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Points pace: 83.1
Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0.9%
Tragic number: 1
e - Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 78.9
Next game: @ NJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Points pace: 76.7
Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
x - Winnipeg Jets
Points: 112
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 3
Points pace: 116.3
Next game: @ CHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Dallas Stars
Points: 106
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 3
Points pace: 110.0
Next game: vs. UTA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 2
Points pace: 102.5
Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 3
Points pace: 96.5
Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
Playoff chances: 97.9%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 95.3
Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 94.7%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Utah Hockey Club
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 88.2
Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Nashville Predators
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 68.5
Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 58.1
Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
x - Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 44
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 3
Points pace: 109.0
Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Los Angeles Kings
Points: 99
Regulation wins: 40
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 4
Points pace: 104.1
Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 4
Points pace: 99.9
Next game: vs. SJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Points pace: 92.5
Next game: vs. MIN (Friday)
Playoff chances: 7.5%
Tragic number: 3
e - Vancouver Canucks
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 90.3
Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 81.0
Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 75.9
Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Points pace: 53.6
Next game: @ EDM (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Note: A "y" means that the team has clinched the division title. An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.
1. San Jose Sharks
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 20
3. Nashville Predators
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 23
4. Boston Bruins
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
5. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 21
6. Seattle Kraken
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 28
7. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
8. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 28
9. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 24
10. New York Islanders
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
11. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 28
12. New York Rangers
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 33
13. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 26
14. Utah Hockey Club
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 28
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 28
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 28