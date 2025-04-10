Leon Draisaitl helps the Oilers tie the score with his 50th goal of the season in the third period vs. the Flames. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the final NHL Awards Watch of the 2024-25 season, which offers one last snapshot of the races just days before ballots are due to arrive in voters' inboxes.

As you'll see, the battles for MVP, rookie of the year and top defenseman have shifted heavily toward a few favorites after months of volatility.

We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross-section from the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Keep in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng finalists, broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams, and general managers handle the Vezina.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.

Jump ahead:

Ross | Richard | Hart

Norris | Selke | Vezina

Calder | Byng | Adams

Art Ross Trophy (points leader)

Click here for the updated point-scoring standings.

Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy

Click here for the updated goal-scoring standings.

Hart Trophy (MVP)

Leader: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Finalists: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

The MVP was Connor Hellebuyck's award to lose. Then it was Nathan MacKinnon's award to lose, as he snatched the lead from the Jets goaltender in the March edition of Awards Watch. But Draisaitl was always stalking that lead, putting together a season that checked several boxes for being the most valuable player to his team. As this thrilling race nears the finish line, it's the Edmonton star that had the strongest last kick.

"I don't think it's even particularly close at this point," a Draisaitl voter argued.

Draisaitl earned 40% of the first-place votes from our panelists, taking over the Hart Trophy lead from MacKinnon. As of Wednesday, he had an eight-goal lead for the Rocket Richard Trophy and was third in the league in total points. But his case reaches beyond traditional offensive stats: Evolving Hockey has Draisaitl first in the NHL in goals scored above replacement (29) and has him adding nearly five wins to the Oilers this season, with a WAR of 4.8.

He plays a complete game, too. He's third among Edmonton forwards in goals against per 60 minutes (2.28) through 70 games. As you'll see in another trophy vote later in this Awards Watch, his defensive prowess hasn't gone unnoticed.

Finally, there's the Connor McDavid of it all. When Draisaitl won his only Hart Trophy in 2019-20, he played seven more games than McDavid and had 13 more points than the Edmonton captain, who still finished fifth for the Hart that season. This season? Draisaitl had played eight more games than McDavid through Tuesday, and was 16 points ahead of him. From a points-per-game perspective, this could be McDavid's lowest output since 2017-18.

It's hard for Draisaitl to escape McDavid's shadow in the MVP race. It's also difficult for him to shake the idea, held by some voters, that he's a product of McDavid in some way. But given McDavid's injury struggles this season and the incredible season Draisaitl is having on both ends, the conditions are right for Leon to get his flowers.

"He produced 16 points in nine games without McDavid," a voter pointed out.

"Anyone who's watched the Oilers try to compete without the league's leading scorer should concur he's the most valuable player to his team in 2024-25," another voter explained. "Even with Connor McDavid back, this Edmonton club won't last a minute in the postseason without Draisaitl healthy."

Still, some voters cautioned that the margin remains razor-thin in the MVP race.

"It's Draisaitl by a whisker over Nathan MacKinnon," a voter noted.

"It's Draisaitl narrowly leading, with Connor Hellebuyck second on my ballot," another revealed.

play 1:04 Draisaitl's second goal of the night gives Oilers an OT win Leon Draisaitl notches his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Oilers defeat the Flames.

MacKinnon and Hellebuyck tied with 20% of the first-place votes to take the other two finalist spots.

MacKinnon is trying to become the first back-to-back league MVP since Alex Ovechkin in 2007-09. Since 1980, only three players have captured the Hart in consecutive seasons: Ovechkin, Dominik Hasek (1996-98) and Wayne Gretzky, who went on a run of eight straight league MVPs from 1979 through 1987.

MacKinnon's best path to doing so would be to win the NHL points scoring race, as he and Nikita Kucherov are battling it out for the Art Ross right until the end. It would be the first scoring title of MacKinnon's career.

Hellebuyck is trying to become the first goalie to be named MVP since Montreal's Carey Price in 2014-15, and just the third goalie to win the award in the last 25 seasons.

He has the work rate and the responsibility for his team's success in the standings: The Jets have 53 wins, and he has 44 of them. He has the traditional numbers, still clinging to slim leads in save percentage and goals-against average entering Wednesday night. He's top four in goals saved above expected as well.

"It's between him and Draisaitl for me," a voter declared. "He's been the best goalie by far all season and has propelled the Jets to a much better record."

"Connor Hellebuyck is deserving of consideration, but he needs to finish strong while likely starting four of the final five games in the regular season," another proposed.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

While MacKinnon and Hellebuyck are the clear second choices behind Draisaitl, one of them might not make the final three. There's a lot of enthusiasm -- and more than a little momentum -- behind Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov, who had roughly 17% of the first-place votes.

Kucherov, who won the Hart in 2019, is trying to capture his third NHL scoring title, trailing MacKinnon by a point entering Wednesday night despite playing six fewer games. One of the criteria voters tend to use to assess a player's value to his team is the gap between the MVP candidate and the next leading scorer on the roster. Through 73 games, Kucherov had a preposterous 32-point canyon between himself and Brandon Hagel, the Lightning's next highest scorer.

"I've been on the MacKinnon train much of the season, but Kucherov has really blown me away with his second half," a Kucherov voter explained.

"Another phenomenal season getting overlooked by many," another voter noted. "He drives this offense in a more subtle way than MacKinnon, McDavid or Draisaitl do, so his work does not jump off the page."

Kucherov's MVP chances are legitimate, if underappreciated.

"It's crazy that sportsbooks have Kucherov at 50-1. He could be the league's leading scorer and should have won this last season, too," a voter claimed.

The only other player to receive first-place Hart Trophy consideration was Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights. Like Kucherov, he has a considerable lead over the second-place scorer on his team, 26 points better than Mark Stone.

"He deserves more dark-horse Hart love," a voter posited.

Other players mentioned down the ballot included Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and a plucky upstart in Washington named Alex Ovechkin who we understand has a knack for goal scoring. "Hearing from some voters that Ovechkin is making a push in this category," one voter revealed.

In the home stretch, Draisaitl has the MVP lead, but all four of the top candidates have convincing cases and passionate voting blocs.

"This is the HARDEST year to pick a Hart winner," a voter declared. "Can there be a tie?"

Norris Trophy (top defenseman)

Leader: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Finalists: Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Makar has been a Norris finalist for four straight seasons and won the award in 2021-22. Apparently, he has decided to leave no margin for error or room for debate with the most dominant offensive season of his frequently dominant NHL career.

The Avalanche defenseman had a career-best 91 points through 79 games, which was 16 points better than the NHL's next-highest-scoring D-man in Werenski. But the truly stunning stat was his goal total: Makar is just the ninth defenseman in NHL history to break the 30-goal mark, and the first to do so since Washington's Mike Green in 2008-09.

Makar likes to downplay the "this generation's Bobby Orr" label he has gotten, even when it comes from people such as Wayne Gretzky. Scoring goals at this rate as a defenseman does little to dispel that conjecture.

"We are in a golden age of young defensemen in the NHL, and he's the best of the bunch," a voter beamed.

"The 30 goals stands out, but this guy does it all for the Avalanche in all situations," another quipped.

"The 30 goals and the fading of Hughes' and Werenski's teams from the playoff picture seals it," another Makar backer explained.

play 0:44 Cale Makar uses a excellent fake on a terrific goal for Colorado Cale Makar lights the lamp, giving the Avalanche a 1-0 lead in the first period vs. the Flames.

Werenski took over the Norris lead last month, riding the momentum from his star-making performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Blue Jackets' inspiring playoff push. But with the Eastern Conference wild-card race seemingly settled, and Makar putting the pedal down offensively, Werenski's time on the throne was temporary.

Werenski earned 45% of the first-place votes last month. That percentage is down to 20% this month. The MVP chatter that surrounded him in March has also quieted down considerably. But the Columbus defenseman still has his fervent admirers among voters, and rightfully so: He had 75 points through 76 games to lead the Blue Jackets, while skating nearly 27 minutes per game (26:58), by far the most ice time on average in the NHL.

"I'm still sticking with Zach Werenski," a voter declared.

"If the Blue Jackets got in, Werenski would be the MVP," another stated. "Cale Makar will win, but Werenski has played almost a full minute and a half more a game and does everything for Columbus."

While it's not what Avalanche or Blue Jackets fans likely want to acknowledge, this season's Norris race will always be remembered for its great "what if?" scenario, aka Vancouver star Quinn Hughes, who had this award nearly locked up before injuries derailed his season. Hughes has played 64 games and has 74 points this season, including 16 goals. His 1.16 points-per-game average is slightly better than Makar's (1.15).

Hughes was the only other defenseman to receive first-place support among our panelists, but with just 3% of the vote he was a distant third.

"If only Quinn Hughes had been healthy all season," a voter mused.

"Quinn Hughes might have made this race tighter had he not been injured, but Makar is the runaway winner, with apologies to Zach Werenski, who is a deserving finalist and is having an excellent season," another offered.

Other defenseman mentioned down the ballot include Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman, Ottawa's Jake Sanderson, Carolina's Jaccob Slavin and Montreal rookie sensation Lane Hutson.

Speaking of whom ...

Calder Trophy (top rookie)

Leader: Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens

Finalists: Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks; Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames

Hutson is leading the Calder Trophy race -- and it's an absolute blowout according to the ballots we surveyed.

The Canadiens rookie earned 87% of the first-place votes in the final Awards Watch, which is an astounding number when one considers he was at just 11% last month. Since Feb. 1, Hutson had 25 points in 27 games, second most on the Habs in that stretch behind Nick Suzuki (35 points). On the season, Hutson has six goals and 58 assists in 78 games, skating 22:39 per game.

It was obvious since the season opened that Hutson would lead all rookie defensemen in scoring -- Drew Helleson of the Ducks is second, trailing Hutson by 51 points. But it's been astonishing to see Hutson end up leading all rookies in points, considering the talented crop of forwards that were competing with him for the Calder before he left them in his wake.

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Create A Bracket

"Toughest choice among all the awards, but both his play and impact on his team has been ridiculous," a voter proclaimed. "Will probably get some Norris love."

"Hutson has not only been the best rookie, he's been one of the league's most impactful defensemen down the stretch," another voter added.

Hutson and Wolf had an advantage over Celebrini in the final weeks of the Calder race: They were playing meaningful games, while the Sharks rookie was playing out the string. The Flames are still chasing the wild card. The Canadiens are in a playoff spot and look good to clinch it, thanks in no small part to Hutson.

"No offense to Macklin Celebrini or Matvei Michkov, but Hutson played in meaningful games and neither of them did," a voter explained.

"The amount of points Hutson has put up this season is one thing, but the kid has also elevated his play whenever the games started to mean more," another opined. "The Canadiens have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the past few weeks and Hutson was a big reason why."

"Lane Hutson cemented himself as my probable No. 1 choice with his performance down the stretch, and his defensive improvement over the course of the year," another Hutson backer quipped. "I still think Celebrini was the best first-year player I saw this season though."

play 1:00 Lane Hutson lights the lamp Lane Hutson lights the lamp

Celebrini, 18, led the Calder race over multiple months before Hutson's closing argument. His 57 points in 65 games (including 21 goals) is very impressive on a very bad hockey team -- there's a chance he could end up with better numbers than last year's Calder winner Connor Bedard in a similar amount of games. Celebrini's 0.88 points per game is slightly higher than that of Hutson (0.83) too. But the time Celebrini missed to injury this season likely cost him the rookie crown.

"Celebrini's injury hurt his chances and Montreal is going to the playoffs," a voter concluded.

"I was comfortably strapped on the Macklin Celebrini wagon most of this season, but I'm finally clambering off to ride Hutson's cart," another voter relayed. "The 21-year-old should wrap 2024-25 within a sniff of the 80-point mark, ranking fourth only behind Makar, Werenski, and [Quinn] Hughes. He also isn't serving as the defensive liability many anticipated."

Celebrini actually ended up with the same first-place vote share as Wolf (around 7%). Like Hutson among defensemen, Wolf has clearly been the NHL's top rookie goaltender, with 26 wins and a .911 save percentage in 49 games. He was a critical reason the Flames flirted with an unexpected playoff berth of most of the season.

Several voters indicated that Wolf would be second on their ballots behind Hutson.

"The dynamic defenseman and his Canadiens' late surge pushes him past Dustin Wolf in my mind," a voter noted.

Among other players mentioned down the ballot for the Calder included Michkov of the Flyers, Zack Bolduc of the St. Louis Blues and Logan Stankoven of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

Note: The NHL's general managers vote for this award.

Leader: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Finalists: Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

There will be three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, and that will be a nice nod to the achievements of two NHL netminders. But they will not win the Vezina. Connor Hellebuyck will win the Vezina, for the second straight season. The only question left will be the margin of that victory.

If it were the PHWA doing the voting, Hellebuyck would get ... all the votes. For the second straight month, the Winnipeg netminder was a unanimous choice from our panel of voters.

"Dominated from start to finish," a voter concluded.

"The only goalie who doubles as a Hart contender. Might as well engrave that sucker now," another voter declared.

Will we see a repeat of this photo at the NHL Awards this summer? Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

While Hellebuyck has gotten the majority of credit for the Jets' outstanding season and pursuit of the Presidents' Trophy -- 44 wins in 60 starts underscores that -- his numbers aren't actually a ton better than those of Vasilevskiy, whom the majority of our voters rated second on their ballots.

Entering Wednesday, Hellebuyck had a .924 save percentage, 2.02 goals-against average and seven shutouts. Vasilevskiy had a .923 save percentage, 2.14 goals-against average and six shutouts. The Lightning goalie has a better goals-saved above expected (17.98) than Hellebuyck (16.69), but the Winnipeg goalie's fancy stats are also pretty strong.

"Hellebuyck and Vasilevskiy are tap-ins for the Vezina," a voter argued.

Kuemper leads all goalies in goals saved above expected (19.1) and has a better save percentage on chances off the rush (.933) than the other two goalies. His .922 save percentage in 47 games puts him right behind Hellebuyck and Vasilevskiy as well.

"Darcy Kuemper has quietly put together an excellent season to complete the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade tree and should be a finalist for the award," a voter noted.

"Finalist" is probably the best anyone not named Connor Hellebuyck could hope for this season, as the Jets netminder appears primed to be the first back-to-back Vezina winner since Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils won from 2006-08. This will also be Hellebuyck's third Vezina overall; only Brodeur, Dominik Hasek (6) and Patrick Roy (3) have won that many since the trophy's current criteria was adopted in 1981.

Among the other goalies mentioned down the ballot: Logan Thompson of the Capitals, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, Filip Gustavsson of the Wild and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.

Selke Trophy (best defensive forward)

Leader: Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Finalists: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

While his vote share fell for the third straight Awards Watch, Barkov has led this race consistently and looks primed to win the Selke for the third time in five seasons.

In February, Barkov had 60% of the first-place votes. Then it was 56% in March. Now it's down to 50% of the first-place votes, but that's still a very comfortable margin for the Panthers star ahead of the field.

"Going to take a pretty special defensive season to unseat Aleksander Barkov at this point, and I don't think anyone managed it," a voter opined.

The Selke is no stranger to repeat champions. If Barkov wins the Selke, he'll join Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Datsyuk and Rod Brind'Amour as back-to-back winners of the trophy -- Bergeron having done it last from 2021-23, the fifth and sixth Selkes of his career.

play 0:34 Panthers prevail as Barkov nets game's first goal in OT Aleksander Barkov scores the winning goal in overtime to lift the Panthers past the Blue Jackets.

Coming in a distant second place is Reinhart, Barkov's teammate, who earned around 17% of the first-place votes.

"Reinhart has been the more impressive of the Florida duo," one voter argued. "Been on the ice for fewer expected goal against, near identical goals against in similar matchups and Reinhart has continued stellar defensive play with Barkov out of the lineup."

Right after Reinhart is a new face in the Selke voting top three: Draisaitl, whose defensive prowess is one reason he's ascended to the top of the MVP race.

"He's not getting near enough recognition for how good he has been at both ends of the ice this season," a voter pointed out. "The only problem is he doesn't kill penalties."

One voter didn't think that the special teams issue was an issue for Draisaitl, who earned around 13% of the vote.

"Name another forward who played over 800 minutes at 5-on-5 and was around 60% in shot, goal and expected goal share," they explained. "Looking at the numbers, his are all better than Barkov and he played 200 more minutes. Barkov playing 100 minutes on the PK doesn't change it."

Six other players all received first-place votes for the Selke from our panelists, but not enough to crack the top three: Anthony Cirelli (Lightning), Jack Eichel (Golden Knights), Nico Hischier (Devils), Adam Lowry (Jets), Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs) and Jordan Staal (Hurricanes). All of them are seeking their first Selke win.

"Lowry has a great goal share, including against elite opponents, and takes lots of tough matchups," a voter offered.

What the Selke comes down to in the final days of the season: Whether any players that are on the voters' radar can overcome Barkov -- and, more to the point, Barkov's reputation.

"I love the complete game of Barkov, but he's not quite performing at his usual level," one voter who opted for an alternative option revealed.

Lady Byng Trophy (gentlemanly play)

This is the part where I mention that the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play should be voted on by the league's on-ice officials or by the NHL Players' Association instead of the PHWA.

Traditionally, this award goes to a player with a top 20 point total and the lowest penalty minutes among those players.

Vegas' Jack Eichel has 93 points in 76 games with eight penalty minutes. Montreal's Nick Suzuki has 86 points in 78 games with six penalty minutes. But Tampa Bay's Brayden Point has 79 points in 72 games with one minor penalty on the season -- a tripping call against Toronto on Nov. 30. So, not even roughing. What a gentleman!

Jack Adams Award (best coach)

Note: The NHL Broadcasters' Association votes on this award.

Leader: Spencer Carbery, Washington Capitals

Finalists: Scott Arniel, Winnipeg Jets; Martin St. Louis, Montreal Canadiens

"Spencer Carbery and if anyone says otherwise, they're kidding themselves."

That was the sentiment of one voter we surveyed, and they're not alone. Carbery earned 77% of the first-place votes from the writers for having led the Capitals through an unprecedented season: From big offseason additions through a jump from the wild card to the Presidents' Trophy race through Alex Ovechkin's successful pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record and losing Ovechkin to a broken leg after the hottest start of his career.

All the while, Carbery kept the Caps focused and effective. Through 77 games, they had the fourth highest points percentage (.695) in franchise history.

"The Jack Adams almost never goes to the coach of the best team in the league, but it should this year. Not only did the Capitals improve a ton from last year, not only did they manage to stay afloat with Ovechkin injured for a month, but the way he kept that team composed while the media hoopla that was Ovechkin's goal chase was going one was also impressive," a voter explained. "They didn't stray too far away from their identity to get it done and they kept winning games in the process. He deserves a lot of credit."

Carbery is in his second season in Washington.

"He should have won this last year when he dragged this group of bums into the playoffs. Now he's got a much better team, in first place overall," another voter declared. "I believe his ability to get Ovi to buy into his approach has been pivotal to both Ovi's and the team's success."

Spencer Carbery has been pushing all the right buttons for the Capitals this season. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arniel's Jets have been right there with the Capitals atop the league. While Connor Hellebuyck gets a majority of the credit for that, some voters feel Arniel should get his flowers in his first season as Jets head coach. He finished with 10% of the first-place votes.

St. Louis moved into the top three candidates with roughly 7% of the first-place votes, thanks to the Canadiens' stunning late-season rise to a playoff spot.

They aren't the only team to ride a couple torrid months into a playoff spot. Right behind St. Louis was Jim Montgomery of the St. Louis Blues.

"Despite being fired by the Boston Bruins in November, Montgomery is certainly worthy of consideration for the Jack Adams. He would be the first coach in league history to receive a nomination while guiding multiple teams in one season," a voter noted.

While St. Louis had more first-place voting support, Montgomery was the second choice for a lot of Carbery voters. It wouldn't be a surprise at all to see Monty take a top-three spot for the Jack Adams with the Blues in the playoffs.

Falling out of the top three from last month was coach Dean Evason of the Columbus Blue Jackets, as his inspirational group -- playing through the shock of star Johnny Gaudreau's death last August to challenge for a playoff spot -- fades in the Eastern Conference wild-card race. He did receive a first-place vote from one of our panelists, and a few voters had him in their top three.

"Dean Evason had the toughest job this season and could still be a sentimental -- and deserving -- candidate on many ballots," a voter concluded.

But for the Jack Adams and other awards, it's all about how the candidates close their seasons. We're started to see which ones are sprinting through the tape in the end of these awards races.