The Nashville Predators re-signed defenseman Andreas Englund to a $775,000 deal for next season, the team said Friday.

The Predators claimed Englund off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 10. He played in 24 games for Nashville, recording two assists, 36 penalty minutes, 58 hits and 33 blocked shots.

Englund, 29, has two goals, 18 assists and 188 penalty minutes in 197 games with five teams since the Ottawa Senators drafted him in the second round out of Sweden in 2014.