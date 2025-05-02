P.K. Subban breaks down why Mike Sullivan is the right fit for the Rangers. (0:47)

The New York Rangers have hired Mike Sullivan as coach, days after he left his job with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

General manager Chris Drury announced the move Friday.

"Mike Sullivan has established himself as one of the premier head coaches in the NHL," Drury said. "Mike brings a championship-level presence behind the bench. ... As we began this process and Mike became an available option for us to speak with, it was immediately clear that he was the best coach to lead our team."

Sullivan replaces Peter Laviolette, who was fired after the Rangers missed the playoffs following a trip to the Eastern Conference final last year. Sullivan, who coached Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and '17, is tasked with trying to turn the Rangers back into an immediate contender.

Drury made the move to get Sullivan not long after receiving a mulityear contract extension of his own.

"I would like to welcome Mike back to the Rangers organization," owner James Dolan said. "Mike's track record and success in the NHL and internationally speaks for itself, and I look forward to seeing him behind the Rangers bench."