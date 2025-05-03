Open Extended Reactions

Peter DeBoer is always thinking. Especially the night before a Game 7. It's just that arguably the greatest do-or-die coach in North American sports history is thinking more about what movie he's going to watch rather than how he's going to remain undefeated in another Game 7.

Anyone who thinks that the night before a Game 7 consists of DeBoer drinking a sixth cup of coffee while he and his assistants are reviewing game film is mistaken. That process started well before they even reached that point, with the strong reality that it likely started days before they even played Game 1.

DeBoer's process isn't dependent on Game 7. It's something that has been several years in the making but still has room for adjustments. His approach is rooted in how he speaks to players, and the way he makes them feel after speaking to them. It's how he approaches what goes into coaching, while knowing when to take a step back so his assistants feel empowered to do their jobs without someone looking over their proverbial shoulders.

The plan is simple: Be thoughtful, but don't overthink.

"I think players want two or three things they can concentrate on," DeBoer said. "Otherwise, the picture becomes muddy, and that tends to slow your processing down."

Some variation of that message has defined George Peter DeBoer, an individual who, despite having a law degree, opted to pursue coaching. Not that DeBoer couldn't have been an attorney. It's just that becoming a coach has seen him go from what could have been a life filled with depositions to making a living by disposing of his opponents in winner-take-all contests.

DeBoer is 8-0 all time in Game 7s, and he could improve that record to 9-0 should the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. A win would not only mean the Stars advance to the second round, but it would make DeBoer the NHL's all-time leader in Game 7 victories, an honor he currently shares with Darryl Sutter.

Until then? DeBoer will think about hockey ... to a point. When he reaches that point, that'll be when his mind will shift toward what action, comedy, drama or rom-com he'll watch to attain a sense of normalcy before trying to pull off the abnormal. Again.

"It's crazy and I'm sure when I'm done and looking back, it's going to be one of the things I'm really proud of, and I'm going to tell my grandkids about it hopefully," DeBoer said of his Game 7 record. "I feel fortunate because I know how hard those players have played in those situations for me and how much work has gone into winning those. Also, how hard the staffs I've had have worked, because they don't get enough credit for that."

TRUST IS THE WORD that Chandler Stephenson uses countless times over the course of a 10-minute interview about what makes DeBoer the best at winning Game 7s, while also being one of the best head coaches of this current generation of NHL bench bosses.

One item that has made DeBoer one of the premier coaches of this generation is how his teams not only win, but win in quick fashion. In each of the first seasons that he has guided a team to the playoffs, those teams have reached the conference finals.

It's part of the reason the Vegas Golden Knights hired DeBoer in-season in 2019-20 before the pandemic limited his regular-season mark to 15 wins in 22 games. Stephenson, who was on the Golden Knights when DeBoer arrived, said DeBoer knew how to explain his systems and what he wanted from players without it feeling forced.

"I think that kind of goes into a Game 7. Game 7s are Game 7s," said Stephenson, who now plays for the Seattle Kraken. "You're getting everybody's best, and you're focusing on yourself. But for him, he has that belief in his system and that you can trust it, it can work, and he makes guys feel confident and feel good about their game. It shows the kind of coach that he is ... but he's also a human being at the same time."

Peter DeBoer and his staff pushed all the right buttons for the Golden Knights, as Chandler Stephenson (No. 20) explained. Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Where DeBoer's humanity shines through is the way his three children talk about their Uncle Steve and Aunt Lisa. In this case, Uncle Steve isn't a blood relative but rather assistant coach Steve Spott.

Spott has been with DeBoer since 1997 when DeBoer was the head coach of the Plymouth Whalers in the OHL. They worked together when DeBoer went to the Kitchener Rangers, and the two reunited in 2015 when DeBoer took over the San Jose Sharks.

Abby DeBoer said her mother, Susan, and Steve's wife, Lisa, would always do family dinners when they were in Kitchener together whether the team was at home or on the road. The DeBoers would eventually spend Christmases and Thanksgivings with the Spotts or other assistants who became close with their family.

"They're my brother's godparents and their son, Tyler, is my best friend," said DeBoer's oldest son, Jack. "They have a daughter who is friends with my sister. It's almost like having another aunt and uncle and another brother and sister. We're that close. I think if you have that, the stuff at the rink and camaraderie and those Game 7 wins, they come when you have a lot of respect for the people you work with, and your families are as close as they are."

Jack, who played college hockey at Boston University and Niagara University, said the DeBoer family has also developed a strong relationship with assistant coach Misha Donskov and his wife, Amy. Peter DeBoer and Donskov worked together in Vegas, with DeBoer promoting Donskov to assistant coach after he had previously served as director of hockey operations. Donskov joined the Stars last season and was also with DeBoer as part of the Team Canada coaching staff at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"It's not just Pete," Stars forward Jason Robertson said. "It's the rest of the coaching staff doing their jobs. It's the leaders in the room. It's everything. I'd like to say the majority of his teams have been heavy on veterans, and that goes a long way with preparation. But Mish, Spotter, [Stars assistant coach Alain Nasreddine] all do a great job of preparing players in each way. It's definitely a team effort and a team effort on the ice."

Stars captain Jamie Benn said what has made DeBoer so successful with how he approaches Game 7s is that he takes everything into account. Benn said DeBoer has made so many notes throughout the first six games that he's able to provide players with a complete picture of what must be done to advance to the next round.

Benn has been through two Game 7s with DeBoer. The first came in 2023 when the Stars beat the Kraken in the second round, and the second came in 2024 when they defeated the then-defending champion Golden Knights in the first round.

Though the opponents were different, Benn said the underlying theme was that DeBoer prepared his players by providing a level of detail that leaves them feeling that they've been set up for success.

"His track record helps," Benn said. "In the end, he wants us to go out there, have fun and play. Just play our system the right way with details. He boosts his players up for those moments, and we've succeeded."

Robertson said that although he wasn't initially aware of DeBoer's Game 7 record entering the game against the Kraken, knowing that history provided the Stars with even more confidence that they could do it again versus the Golden Knights.

As for the Golden Knights: What was it like for Stephenson and the rest of his former teammates to go from having Game 7 success with DeBoer to being on the losing end?

"It was a little bit of, we know his system and what he wants to do, but it's such a good system that he runs that it gives Dallas success," Stephenson said. "It gave us success and all the teams he coached success, because that's what you should want, and that's how you should want to play the game."

IT'S CLEAR IN TALKING to those around him that DeBoer knows when to be a coach, when to be a human being and when to use both to make everyone around him feel at ease knowing that their season is on the line.

But is that the real reason DeBoer has won eight consecutive Game 7s? Or is it something else, like a superstition? More specifically, is the fact that DeBoer always wears a three-piece suit in Game 7s -- leading to his trademark look being called a "three-Pete suit" -- the reason behind his success?

"My first video coach was a guy named Jamie Pringle. He's in Calgary now and has been there for 10, 12 years," DeBoer told ESPN in late March. "We played Calgary on this road trip, and he texted me before the game, 'Do me a favor. We're fighting for a playoff spot. Don't wear the three-piece suit!' And I didn't! But we beat them anyway. I'm not sure it helped."

DeBoer admitted that subconsciously he thinks about wearing a three-piece suit before those Game 7s because it goes back to confidence, and the confidence he wants to portray when walking into the dressing room.

"The players really read off you, and it's a composure, quiet confidence that's even more critical when you get into those do-or-die situations," DeBoer explained.

Broadcasts of NHL games often show coaches intensely looking at what's going on in front of them, or being actively engaged in other ways. It creates the belief that they might not be approachable or that hockey is all they think about.

Abby DeBoer said she has had friends who were nervous at first to meet her dad because he is this "stern-looking" figure wearing a three-piece suit. But when people get to know him and realize that he's someone who enjoys life, he's able to connect with everyone from his children's friends to his assistant coaches to his players.

"For him, it's not about being the loudest person in the room or having your voice heard and everyone immediately following," Abby said. "He's really open to conversation. He's really open to feedback. He's really open to collaboration."

Oddly enough, something DeBoer's children say he's not open to is talking with them about his job in any great detail. Jack and Matt joked that they might be able to get their dad to answer two questions before he moves on to a subject that doesn't involve what he does at the rink.

That even includes Game 7s.

"I kind of wish I could maybe hear a little more from him sometimes but he's pretty, 'Keep hockey at the rink,' especially with those Game 7s," said Matt, a junior forward who plays college hockey at Holy Cross. "He's a calm person. He doesn't really like to talk about himself or what's going on at the rink. When he's home, it's, 'Let's watch a movie or let's talk about your hockey life.'"

DeBoer is quick to deflect the praise elsewhere when asked what has made him so successful in Game 7s. He credits the fact that he has had good fortune winning those Game 7s in different circumstances, or how he has had assistants who have made players feel at ease, along with the different team leaders he has had over the years.

"Through seven games, we try to present a really clear picture to our group over and over again of what's working and what isn't," DeBoer said. "I'd like to think that by Game 7 of a series that our guys have a really clear picture of how we want to execute or what we want to do."

DeBoer notes that it's not all about preparing for one game, but learning about an opponent through the six prior games as well. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DeBoer also says that having home-ice advantage for many of those Game 7s has played a role. Six of his eight Game 7 wins have come on home ice; another took place with the Stars as the "home team" in the Edmonton bubble.

The Stars host the Avs in Game 7 and have won two of the three games this series played at the American Airlines Center.

"I always say home ice isn't important until a Game 7, and I really believe that," DeBoer said. "I think in Game 7 it is an important advantage."

After a 17-year NHL coaching career, DeBoer could use this postseason to fortify what is already a strong résumé. He has won 662 regular-season games, which ranks 17th all time, while his 91 playoff victories are eighth in NHL history.

His time in Dallas has included the Stars advancing to consecutive Western Conference finals; if they can get beyond the Avs on Saturday, they'll remain on a path for a third straight trip -- along with the chance to win the second Stanley Cup in franchise history, which would be DeBoer's first.

As the rounds continue and the matchups tighten, there's a chance DeBoer could find himself in another Game 7 situation after Saturday, which led to him being asked another question about his exploits.

Given all the success he has had with Game 7, why can't his teams close out a series in five or six games?

"Oh, for sure! That's the funny part of it," he said. "I get all this credit for winning Game 7s, but I've lost a lot of series in Games 4, 5 and 6 too over the years. You're never as smart as you think you are."