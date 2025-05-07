Goalie Anthony Stolarz leaves Game 1 vs. the Panthers after taking an elbow to the head during the Maple Leafs' 5-4 win in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz will not play in Game 2 of their second-round matchup against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday after he was on the receiving end of an elbow from Sam Bennett in the opener.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube announced that Stolarz would not play after the goaltender did not participate in the morning skate. Joseph Woll is now set to make his first start of the playoffs, with Matt Murray serving as the backup.

Stolarz had vomited on the bench after taking the blow to the head and left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher to be evaluated in a hospital Monday night. But he returned to the practice facility Tuesday, leaving some optimism on his availability as the Maple Leafs try to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Along with taking a shot off the mask early in Game 1, Stolarz was knocked to the ice in the second period by Bennett but stayed in the game for a few minutes. He eventually left after being sick during a TV timeout.

Berube said Tuesday that his team will have to stay disciplined and not seek retribution on Bennett that could result in power plays for the Panthers. Bennett on Tuesday denied any "ill intent" with the hit against his former teammate.

Sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday that the NHL would not be assessing any supplemental discipline against Bennett for the hit.

Stolarz, in his first season with the Maple Leafs, is a regular playoff starter for the first time in his career. He spent last season with the Panthers, backing up Sergei Bobrovsky, as Florida raced to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. He is one of three Maple Leafs players on this roster who were with the Panthers last season, along with Steven Lorentz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Woll stopped 17 of 20 shots in relief during Game 1. The 26-year-old won Games 5 and 6 of last season's first-round loss to the Boston Bruins but missed Game 7 because of a back injury.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.