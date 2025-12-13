Connor Bedard goes down during a last-second faceoff for the Blackhawks with an apparent shoulder injury. (0:27)

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled high-scoring forward Nick Lardis from the minors a day after Connor Bedard got hurt in the final seconds of a loss at St. Louis.

The 20-year-old Lardis could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday night against Detroit. He had 13 goals and 13 assists in 24 games with Rockford of the American Hockey League.

"He's a guy who's scored a lot of goals throughout his young career, going back to junior," coach Jeff Blashill said, "and he's had a pretty good start to his American league. I know for sure Connor's not playing tonight, so we just felt like it gives us another potential offensive guy that can come in and provide some scoring punch."

Blashill had no update on Bedard, who leads the team with 19 goals and 25 assists in 31 games.

With 0.8 seconds left in Friday night's 3-2 loss at St. Louis, Bedard attempted to win a draw to give Chicago one last chance, but he was knocked down by Blues center Brayden Schenn. He grasped at his right shoulder and immediately headed to the locker room, accompanied by a trainer.

Any significant injury for Bedard would be a major blow for Chicago. It also could take the 20-year-old center out of the running for Canada's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"We'll know more in the next couple days," Blashill said. "I just don't want to say stuff that's not super accurate, so I don't see any reason to guess."

Lardis was selected by Chicago in the third round of the 2023 draft. He had 71 goals and 46 assists in 65 games last season with Brantford in the Ontario Hockey League.