After 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan will not have his contract renewed as president and alternate governor of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The organization announced its decision in a statement Thursday, ending months of speculation surrounding Shanahan's future with the franchise.

The 56-year-old Shanahan, a Hall of Famer as a player, had held the position since April 2014.

"Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice and in the community," Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment president/CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. "... Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs' championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead."

Pelley is scheduled to meet with the media on Friday.

In his own public statement, Shanahan said he was informed during a meeting Thursday of MLSE's choice not to bring him back. He thanked the board for its support during his tenure in Toronto and shared his admiration for the Leafs' remaining leadership group that he helped put in place, including general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube.

"I greatly enjoyed working with Brad and Craig, and I firmly believe they are excellent in their roles and have done a great job in their time with the team," Shanahan said. "Also, I want to thank the players. They are committed and passionate about delivering a championship to this city and will do everything within their power to accomplish that goal. I wish them all the very best."

The Maple Leafs, prior to Thursday's announcement, had already granted permission to the New York Islanders to speak with Shanahan about a position with their team.

Shanahan, a native of the Toronto area, joined the Leafs as they prepared to enter a rebuilding phase, installing what publicly became known as the "Shanaplan." He revamped the front office immediately, hiring former GM Lou Lamoriello and head coach Mike Babcock in 2015. Toronto posted a last-place finish in 2015-16 and won the NHL's draft lottery, using the first overall pick in 2016 to select Auston Matthews.

The center jumpstarted Toronto's retooling with the Leafs' Core Four -- along with Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares. In Shanahan's tenure, the Leafs enjoyed regular-season success that failed to transition into playoff wins, despite multiple changes to staff along the way.

Despite an impressive roster of talent, Toronto has bowed out of the first round in six of its last eight full-season playoff series.

The Leafs did advance to the second round this season and held a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers, but they lost three of the last four, including blowout defeats at home in Games 5 and 7.

Toronto, which recorded seven straight losses in winner-take-all games under Shanahan, has not advanced to the third round since 2002, and its Stanley Cup drought now sits at 58 years.

Shanahan won the Stanley Cup three times with the Red Wings during his 21-year playing career from 1987-2009. He spent time with New Jersey, St. Louis, Hartford, Detroit and the New York Rangers.

A month after hanging up his skates, Shanahan went to work in the league office as VP of hockey and business development. There, he worked with Islanders co-owner John Collins and was later promoted to senior vice president and took over the NHL's disciplinary responsibilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.