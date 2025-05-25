Open Extended Reactions

STOCKHOLM -- Buffalo Sabres star forward Tage Thompson scored the winner 2:02 into overtime, and Team USA outlasted Switzerland 1-0 in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

It is the first trophy for USA Hockey in this tournament in 92 years, after the Americans brought it home back in 1933.

Thompson, who had 44 and 72 points with the Sabres this season, is hoping to polish off his resume for a spot on the U.S. roster for the 2026 Olympics, and he's off to a great start. A Tesm USA reserve for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February who did not suit up, Thompson made the most of his time playing with a young NHL forwards, who not in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Thompson's shot, off passes from Utah Hockey Club forward Logan Cooley and Nashville Predators defenseman Brady Skjei, flew past the blocker of Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni, ending a dramatic but tight title game. Team USA outshot Switzerland 40-25.

Boston Bruins goaltender capped off the shutout in the final, finishing with 25 saves a year after his NHL teammate, David Pastrnak led the Czech Republic to this same title.

As Team USA posed for its championship photo at center ice, players held up a No. 13 jersey of Johnny Gaudreau, the former NHL and USA Hockey star who died trsgically last August, when he and his brother, Matthew, were hit by an allegedly drunken and enraged driver as they cycled at night in New Jersey.

Earlier Sunday, Sweden defeated Denmark, 6-2, in the bronze medal game.

