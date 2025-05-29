Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Sharks re-signed defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin on Thursday to a one-year, $1 million contract.

The 23-year-old Mukhamadullin split time last season between the Sharks and the AHL. He had two goals and seven assists in 30 games in the NHL, playing at least 20 minutes in 11 of his final 13 games.

He has played in 33 career NHL games with two goals and eight assists. He has eight goals and 45 assists in 88 games in the AHL.

Mukhamadullin was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft by the New Jersey Devils and traded to the Sharks in 2023 in a deal for Timo Meier.