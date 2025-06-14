Steve Levy and Kevin Weekes break down the Oilers' comeback win in overtime in Game 4 to even the series with the Panthers. (2:24)

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers have named goalie Calvin Pickard as their starter for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, replacing Stuart Skinner.

Pickard, 33, replaced Skinner after he was pulled in the third period of their Game 3 blowout loss at the Florida Panthers and again when Skinner was pulled after the first period of Game 4, having given up three goals on 17 shots. Pickard made 18 straight saves before Florida's Sam Reinhart sent the game to overtime with a goal at 19:40 in the third period. He ended up stopping 22 of 23 shots as the Oilers won in overtime to even the series at 2-2.

"I guess you could look at today as the biggest game in my life, but the last game was the biggest game in my life until the next one. It's rinse and repeat for me," said Pickard, who has played for six NHL teams during his 10-year NHL career. "It's been a great journey. I've been a lot of good places. Grateful that I had the chance to come to Edmonton a couple years ago, and this is what you play for."

Pickard has made his case to be the Oilers' starter this postseason. He took over the Edmonton crease for an ineffective Skinner in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, and went 6-0 until an injury in their second-round series against Vegas gave Skinner the starting job again.

With Pickard's win in Game 5, he's just the fourth goalie in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to win at least 7 straight playoff decisions after not starting their team's opening playoff game. Overall, Pickard has made nine appearances with a .896 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average.

But it wasn't an easy call to bench Skinner for the Oilers.

"I don't think Stu was at fault at all for any of the goals the other night," said Oilers captain Connor McDavid. "I think it was just a victim of circumstance and Picks came in and gave us a chance."

Coach Kris Knoblauch said that it wasn't automatic that Pickard would start, especially considering Skinner's history of playing his best hockey as series went deeper.

"We've got two good goaltenders. Stu has come in and played some really big games, especially later in the series," said Knoblauch. "But I think the deciding factor for us was we won the previous game and Picks made a lot of big saves."

Skinner and Pickard are only the second goalie tandem in NHL history to both have at least seven victories in a single Stanley Cup Playoff run, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (9 wins) and Matt Murray (7) from the champion 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins.

This goalie swap for the Oilers is extremely rare in Stanley Cup Final history. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the last instance of multiple goalies on a Cup-winning team recording decisions in the Final -- without a reported injury reason -- was when the Bruins alternated between Gerry Cheevers and Eddie Johnston in the 1972 Final. Cheevers started Game 1 and the clincher in that series.

Pickard has a lot of fans in the Edmonton locker room for the way he carries himself on and off the ice.

"I guess you'd say he's one of the rare goalies that's just a normal guy," said forward Evander Kane. "Really popular guy in the room. He's been doing this for a long time, he has a ton of experience and been in a lot of different dressing rooms. That can help you along when you do come on to different teams, making a little bit of an easier transition. Now you're just seeing that off-ice translate on to the ice with his performance."

The only other lineup change for Edmonton saw winger Viktor Arvidsson replacing Kasperi Kapanen at forward.

The Oilers will try to take a series lead against one of the best road playoff teams in NHL history in the Panthers.

Florida is 9-3 on the road in the playoffs. One more win away from home would tie the single-season record for road victories, shared by six teams and most recently tied by the champion 2019 St. Louis Blues. No team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history has scored more on the road (56 goals) than these Panthers have.

"I've noticed that the style of game that we play travels. I don't think we don't change anything based on whether we're home or away. First change, last change, anything like that. Our game is very direct," said defenseman Seth Jones. "It's simple and it's physical hockey and it's fast. So we don't need to change anything on the road, just get to our game a little quicker."

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night. When a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 has won 73% of the series.