SUNRISE, Fla. -- Leon Draisaitl is at his best when describing the Edmonton Oilers' worst moments.

They were "waxed" and "spanked" in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final by the Florida Panthers, when they lost 6-1. They "put us on our heels early and we were lollygagging around" in the first period of Game 4, when Florida built a 3-0 lead and chased starting goaltender Stuart Skinner for the second straight game.

"It's certainly not the time to lollygag around, right?" Draisaitl asked rhetorically.

Indeed, it is not, which might be why Draisaitl didn't let the Oilers linger in overtime too long before ending Game 4 with his 11th goal of the playoffs -- shoving the puck towards the Panthers' net, having it deflect off defenseman Niko Mikkola and behind Sergei Bobrovsky at 11:18. Edmonton won 5-4, tied the series at 2-2 and completely flushed any lingering embarrassment over that Game 3 "spanking."

In the process, Draisaitl continued to rewrite the NHL record books and loudly stated his case as the Stanley Cup playoffs' most valuable player.

As of Friday morning, Draisaitl had the second-best odds at winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, according to ESPN BET (+225), trailing Florida center Sam Bennett (+140) and ahead of teammate Connor McDavid (+260), who won the award in a losing effort last season.

Oilers defenseman Jake Walman believes that it's not just Draisaitl's scoring but his all-around game that's what makes him such a driving force for the Oilers.

"He's a beast who can do it all for us," Walman said. "There have been stretches in this postseason when he's played great defensively too."

Edmonton has a plus-4 in goal differential with Draisaitl on the ice in the postseason.

"It's incredible. He's a horse out there for us," said forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has played with Draisaitl since the 29-year-old center was drafted third overall in 2014 by Edmonton. "We can always lean on him. He always finds a way to get those big [goals]."

The numbers make that statement undeniable. Draisaitl's Game 4 winner was his fourth overtime goal of this postseason, setting a new single playoff year record in the NHL. Incredibly, Draisaitl also holds the single-season record for overtime goals in the regular season (six), which he also set this season.

Draisaitl is just the fifth player in NHL history to score multiple overtime goals in a Stanley Cup Final series. Maurice Richard holds the record with three OT goals.

"He's one of the best players in the world for a reason. He not only says what he's going to do, he backs it up with his play and his actions. That's what makes him an amazing leader," Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "We get into overtime. In those tense moments, he has an ability to relax and just make plays. He gets rewarded for working hard."

Draisaitl has been perhaps the NHL's most dominant player when factoring in the regular season with the postseason. The Oilers star finished a close second to Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the voting for the Hart Trophy as league MVP, after a season in which Draisaitl led the NHL in goals (52) and was third overall in points (106). Draisaitl was the winner of the Hart in 2019-20, and this was the fourth season of 50 or more goals in Draisaitl's 11-year NHL career.

Draisaitl is now second to Sam Bennett (14 goals) in postseason goals, after scoring his 11th in overtime of Game 4. He's now tied with teammate Connor McDavid with 32 points in 20 playoff games to lead all scorers.

He has now reached 30 points in two straight postseasons, becoming only the fifth player in NHL history to accomplish that feat, along with McDavid (2024-2025), Nikita Kucherov (2020-2021), Mario Lemieux (1991-1992) and Wayne Gretzky (1987-1988 and 1983-1985). Draisaitl now has three 30-point playoff seasons in his career, tying him with McDavid and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier for second all-time behind all-time leader Gretzky, who had six 30-point playoff campaigns.

It's not just the amount of scoring for Draisaitl -- it's when he's scoring. Consider that he has 16 points in the final two rounds of the playoffs, including a series-best seven points in the Stanley Cup Final. Draisaitl has points in 17 of 20 playoff games, and nine of his past 10 overall.

"He's as clutch as it gets," said goalie Calvin Pickard, also a Game 4 hero for Edmonton with 22 saves and a win in relief of Skinner. "He's been playing great. Always scoring big goals at big times."

In the case of his Game 4 performance, Draisaitl not only came through in the clutch but also did in a building that hasn't been friendly to him. He hadn't tallied a point in any of his previous five Stanley Cup Final games on the road against the Panthers. He didn't even generate a shot on goal in Game 7 last season or in Game 3 this postseason. He also failed to generate a shot attempt in Game 3, marking just the second time in 93 career playoff games that this occurred for Draisaitl.

On Thursday, he made up for lost time with three points, assisting on goals by Nugent-Hopkins and Vasily Podkolzin before scoring one of his own in overtime.

Florida coach Paul Maurice believes his team has defended Draisaitl and McDavid "reasonably well" in the series at 5-on-5.

"I think they're still going to generate some action," the coach said. "I think the even-strength chances are pretty tight through four games."

One of the differences for Edmonton this postseason, after losing to Florida in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, is their confidence and comfort in playing in tight games and grinding series. If they get down, they don't get flustered. If things aren't clicking offensively, they're patient.

"You just get comfortable in those situations knowing that you play one good game, you find a way to get a win on the road, and you go home and the series is tied. That's really all it is," Draisaitl said before Game 4. "Sometimes those games where you just get waxed a little bit, they're almost easier to get out of, right? We didn't play our best. They played their best. We weren't even close to bringing our best. You park that, you move on."

For all the message-sending that the Panthers did in Game 3 -- on the scoreboard, on the ice and with their mouths -- the Oilers sent an important one about their resiliency with their Game 4 rally.

"It tells you that our group never quits. We believe that no matter how bad it is, if we get over that hump of adversity, we're going to keep pushing, we're going to keep coming, and eventually it'll break," Draisaitl said. "You don't want to be in these situations too many times. But when they happen, I think we're great at it."

It helps to have someone like Leon Draisaitl scoring when it matters most.

"I don't know what could convey what he means to our team," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. "The leadership, the play. He has just elevated his game in the toughest moments."