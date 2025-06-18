Open Extended Reactions

Matt Rempe re-signed with the New York Rangers on a two-year contract that a person with knowledge of the deal said is worth $1.95 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because financial terms were not disclosed. Rempe will count $975,000 against the salary cap for the next two NHL seasons.

Rempe, 22, has played 70 regular-season and playoff games for the Rangers over the past two years, becoming a fan favorite and a popular teammate for his willingness to drop the gloves and fight as well as hitting any opponent he can.

Getting him under contract is the latest move for general manager Chris Drury and New York after trading Chris Kreider to Anaheim earlier this month. New York is hoping to return to the playoffs after missing last season following a trip to the Eastern Conference final in 2024.

Rempe gives new coach Mike Sullivan a depth forward who the organization believes is working hard to develop and has the potential to improve. A sixth-round pick in 2020, Rempe has five goals and six assists at the NHL level.