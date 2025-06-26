Frederick Gaudreau nets his second goal of the night late vs. the Capitals. (0:38)

The Seattle Kraken acquired forward Frederick Gaudreau from the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this weekend's draft.

The pick from the Kraken is 102nd overall and gives the Wild five selections this weekend. They have only one, No. 52 overall in the second round, in the top 100.

Gaudreau, 32, had 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) while playing in all 82 games last season for Minnesota. He has three years remaining on his contract with an annual average value of $2.1 million.

"Frederick's a versatile skater who plays a strong two-way game," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. "He gives us depth down the middle and has the ability to produce offensively. He's a player that can be trusted on the defensive side of the puck, especially on the penalty kill. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

Gaudreau has totaled 152 points (61 goals, 91 assists) and a plus-9 rating in 410 career games with the Nashville Predators (2016-19), Pittsburgh Penguins (2020-21) and Wild.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.