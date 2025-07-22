Open Extended Reactions

The NHL free agency frenzy has given way to the serene waters of Canadian lake cottages, where many team executives are clearing their minds as training camps creep closer.

The unrestricted free agent pool is essentially a shallow creek with very few impactful free agents. But PuckPedia calculates that all but seven NHL teams have at least $1 million to spend on their rosters, while 11 teams -- ranging from the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks to the contending Carolina Hurricanes to whatever the Pittsburgh Penguins are -- have north of $10 million of cap space.

That's not accounting for the salary cap space that could be added via trades -- like the one the Vancouver Canucks made recently, sending forward Dakota Joshua to the Toronto Maple Leafs and clearing $3.25 million off their cap.

Here's a look at some of the unrestricted free agents and the impact they could have with a new team. All contract information is courtesy of PuckPedia.

The Forwards

Jack Roslovic, C

Age: 28 | 2024-25 cap hit: $2.8 million

Easily the most tantalizing player left in free agency. Roslovic played 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season, generating 22 goals and 17 assists in 13:49 of average ice time. His goal total matched his career high he set with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2020-21.

He's an instant-offense player. His defense is another story: According to Evolving Hockey, he was the second-worst forward on the Hurricanes in even-strength goals allowed above average, behind Andrei Svechnikov. And Roslovic doesn't score like Svechnikov.

But no one available in the UFA market scored more goals than Roslovic last season. He has been linked to the Maple Leafs in part because he was a U.S. National Development Team teammate with Auston Matthews; the Washington Capitals, who seek to bolster their forward group; and the Vancouver Canucks, who have had discussions with his camp.

Max Pacioretty, LW

Age: 36 | 2024-25 cap hit: $873,770

Max Pacioretty has played on four teams in the past four seasons. Mathew Tsang/Icon Sportswire

Pacioretty is in the journeyman phase of his stellar NHL career, which saw him score at least 30 goals in four straight seasons with the Montreal Canadiens from 2013-17. After injuries ruined his one-year stint with Carolina, he went to Washington (22 points in 47 games) and Toronto (13 points in 37 games) before once again hitting the free agent market this summer in search of a team that'll give him the ice time he needs to produce goals.

Pacioretty made an impression with the Leafs in the postseason, when he had three goals and five assists in 11 games, shooting over 21%. That performance could be enough to entice a contender to give him another contract to play around 13 minutes a night and create offense. The Edmonton Journal banged the drum for him to be the new Corey Perry in the Oilers' forward group recently.

Victor Olofsson, RW

Age: 30 | 2024-25 cap hit: $1.075 million

Olofsson scored 15 goals last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, and not all of them while playing with Jack Eichel. There was a thought that Olofsson could mesh with Eichel, who played with him in Buffalo. But they played only 189 minutes together at even strength, with Vegas generating nine goals with them on the ice. Olofsson played more minutes with Tomas Hertl than Eichel last season.

Those are two pretty good centers, and Olofsson hung with them and also played respectable defense, based on the metrics. He has got a big shot and can contribute on the power play. It's a little surprising that he hasn't found a new home yet, given his skill set.

Robby Fabbri, F

Age: 29 | 2024-25 cap hit: $4 million

Fabbri came to Anaheim in a trade with Detroit last summer after his best goal-scoring season (18 tallies) since he scored 18 goals with the St. Louis Blues in 2015-16. He was the kind of player the Ducks wanted: someone who could provide energy and offensive depth before they potentially traded him at the deadline, with salary retention, to a contending team.

But injuries relegated him to just 44 games last season, during which he tallied 16 points. He last played Feb. 25. When healthy, Fabbri can produce offensively. But wherever he goes, it won't be anywhere close to his $4.25 million base salary last season. Evolving Hockey predicts he will earn around $1.3 million.

Joel Kiviranta, F

Age: 29 | 2024-25 cap hit: $775,000

Kiviranta is stuck in a unique hockey purgatory. He's a fourth-line forward who turns 30 next March and averaged 12:31 in ice time last season. That's a roster spot that could go to a younger player on many teams. But that younger player might match Kiviranta's production. He generated 16 goals for the Avalanche last season in a depth role, with 15 coming at even strength. He has strong per-60 minutes metrics and creates high-danger chances.

The biggest knock on Kiviranta is his postseason play. He has one goal and two assists in his past 20 postseason games, dating to his time in Dallas. He didn't register a point in his last 10 postseason games with Colorado. For an impactful regular-season player, that's quite a playoff disappearing act -- and his ice time in the postseason reflects that.

Luke Kunin, F

Age: 27 | 2024-25 cap hit: $2.75 million

Kunin was solid with the Sharks over the past two seasons. He had 11 goals in 75 games in 2023-24 and then 11 goals in 63 games last season before San Jose shipped him to Columbus at the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick. Kunin didn't register a point in 12 games in Columbus, and his ice time dipped under 10 minutes four times before the Blue Jackets made him a healthy scratch for the last eight games of the season.

Kunin can help someone's bottom six in the right fit, but there are concerns. Even as he was creating offense in San Jose, he was also among the worst forwards in expected goals above replacement (minus-7.7).

The Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk, D

Age: 31 | 2024-25 cap hit: $2.75 million

Matt Grzelcyk had 40 points last season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. John Jones-Imagn Images

There's always a home for power-play creators in the NHL. Grzelcyk had one goal and 39 assists last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, with 15 of those power-play helpers. It was easily his best NHL season on special teams, getting an opportunity he didn't always have in Boston.

His even-strength metrics weren't stellar, with a 48.6 expected goals percentage and barely breakeven in shot attempts per 60 minutes -- but some of his analytic struggles can be chalked up to playing with Erik Karlsson and in front of the Penguins' goaltender. Grzelcyk has shown that he can be more than competent defensively for someone best known for his offense.

His agent Peter Fish told ESPN that they're looking for "the best fit for Matt" in terms of money, term and opportunity. "He's coming off his best year as a pro. I think he really distinguished himself on the power play in Pittsburgh," Fish said.

Grzelcyk can move the puck, and his breakout passing remains an asset. The left-shot defenseman should find a home on someone's blue line, especially after his season on the power play. Fish said waiting beyond the free agent frenzy can sometimes benefit a player.

"Sometimes, it's not the worst thing to do. It's a little bit uneasy at times, but when you sit down and you can see exactly what teams have now," Fish said. "When you wait a little bit and can say, 'Well, this is definitely going to be a good spot for me.'"

Jan Rutta, D

Age: 34 | 2024-25 cap hit: $2.75 million

Rutta played on two Stanley Cup-winning teams with the Tampa Bay Lightning before becoming a free agent in 2022 and signing with the Penguins. They sent him to San Jose in the offseason as part of the three-team deal that sent Karlsson to Pittsburgh. Rutta had a better second season in San Jose than his first, skating to a minus-3 in 54 games for the Sharks while playing with eight defensive partners. Rutta also dealt with some injuries last season.

Grier didn't seem to close the door on Rutta running it back in San Jose. "He's been pretty steady for us here for two years. He's done a good job helping our young guys out and kind of being a little bit of a stabilizer, especially on the PK. As I told him, he's on a list with some other guys where it's a possibility we bring them back," he said.

But weeks into free agency, Rutta's still in the market.

Calvin de Haan, D

Age: 34 | 2024-25 cap hit: $800,000

Calvin de Haan played only three games for the Rangers after being acquired from Colorado last season. He wasn't shy about expressing his frustration about that. "I'm old in hockey. My career could be over this summer for all I know. Not having that opportunity to compete and use that as a tryout for the rest of the NHL was very frustrating, obviously. I'm just trying to prolong my career, trying to keep playing. I love the game and so that part was annoying," he said.

The 34-year-old defenseman knows that he's "not a top-four or a $10 million guy" at this stage of his career. But he's a depth defenseman whose defensive metrics have remained solid, skating just under 15 minutes per game last season with Colorado and New York.

The Wild Card

Evgeny Kuznetsov, C

Age: 33 | 2024-25 cap hit: $7.8 million

Kuznetsov's cap hit would've been that $7.8 million last season had the Carolina Hurricanes not terminated his contract after the 2023-24 season. "Ultimately, both sides agreed this was the best course of action for both the player and the team," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said as the team got out of the $6 million in salary it owed him for this season. Kuznetsov signed a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL.

But Kuznetsov had that contract terminated in April, allowing the 33-year-old forward the chance to come back to the NHL after just one year in Russia. He didn't have the easiest time in Russia, mainly because of some health issues connected to multiple concussions, according to Match TV's Pavel Lysenkov.

Kuznetsov was once considered one of the most dynamic offensive talents in the NHL while with the Washington Capitals. But his play started to fall off in 2022-23, and he generated just two goals and seven assists in 20 games for Carolina after the 2024 trade deadline -- although he had four goals in 10 playoff games for the Hurricanes.

He was the leading scorer and Conn Smythe runner-up on the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team. In September 2019, the NHL suspended Kuznetsov three games without pay for "inappropriate conduct," less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because he tested positive for cocaine. Kuznetsov entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in February 2024, ahead of his trade to Carolina.

Kuznetsov's agent has said that they're not looking to be picky on team and finances as he seeks an NHL return. Is there someone willing to take a chance on him this season?

The Buyouts

T.J. Brodie, D

Age: 35 | 2024-25 cap hit: $3.75 million

Brodie was added to the Blackhawks last summer as a two-year placeholder, allowing their young defensemen to mature in the AHL. Unfortunately, the fit was disastrous for the veteran defenseman and the team. Brodie played at below-replacement levels, skated to a minus-18 and Chicago was outscored by nearly 20 goals with him on the ice. Brodie averaged just 15:38 per game, the lowest ice time of his career. He was a healthy scratch over the last two dozen games of the season, and didn't even travel with the team.

The Hawks bought out the final year of his two-year deal. Brodie still might get a look as a depth defenseman given his experience. Hopefully, it will be with a playoff contender, rather than another rebuild.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, D

Age: 38 | 2024-25 cap hit: $7 million

Grier was still playing with the Sharks when Vlasic made his NHL debut. So, it's poetic that Grier, as San Jose general manager, ended Vlasic's time with the team.

"He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history, but one of the best players," Grier said when he announced that the team bought out the final year of his contract ($7 million AAV).

Vlasic used to get Norris Trophy consideration for his defensive play. He turns 39 next March, was limited to 27 games last season because of injury, and the Sharks paid him not to play. It was a stellar run for him in San Jose before a steady decline and a contract that made him unmovable until it was buyout time. Is there another chapter for Vlasic?

Vlasic's agent Robert Sauve told ESPN that the defenseman hopes to play in the 2025-26 season and is hoping for clarity on potential next stops in August. As far as the possibility of a professional tryout contract (PTO) with a team, Sauve said Vlasic "isn't there yet" in his process.

The Goalies

Ilya Samsonov, G

Age: 28 | 2024-25 cap hit: $1.8 million

Samsonov appeared in 29 games for the Vegas Golden Knights last season, after three straight seasons of playing in 40-plus games with the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was 16-9-4 with an .891 save percentage, playing essentially at a replacement level behind Adin Hill. Samsonov is an average backup after being an OK tandem goalie at his peak.

James Reimer, G

Age: 37 | 2024-25 cap hit: $1 million

Reimer is the NHL goaltending equivalent of a journeyman NFL placekicker. The leg is not what it used to be. The range isn't there. But from a reliability standpoint, you could do a lot worse than handing a one-year contract to a player whose save percentage hovered around .900 in 22 games for the Buffalo Sabres last season. Reimer is hoping to join his sixth NHL team in six seasons.

Alexandar Georgiev, G

Age: 29 | 2024-25 cap hit: $3.4 million

It's still mind-blowing that Georgiev is three seasons removed from winning 40 games and finishing seventh in the Vezina Trophy voting. He followed that with 38 wins for the Colorado Avalanche in 2023-24. After they won the Stanley Cup in 2022, the Avs anointed him as their next starter, trading three draft picks to the Rangers for him.

Last season, you needed GPS to locate him. Georgiev was traded to the San Jose Sharks in the deal that sent Mackenzie Blackwood to Colorado. Georgiev won seven of the 31 games he played for the Sharks. Between the two teams, he had an .875 save percentage and a 3.71 goals-against average. According to Money Puck, he was the second-worst goalie in the league in goals saved above expected (minus-17.9).

Again, he used to start over 60 games in a season. Perhaps a team will believe in the right system, Georgiev can rediscover his game.