Restricted free agent goaltender Devon Levi signed a two-year contract worth $1.625 million with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Levi, 23, was 2-7-0 with a 4.12 goals-against average and .872 save percentage in nine appearances (eight starts) with the Sabres last season.

He fared significantly better with Rochester of the American Hockey League, posting a 25-13-4 record with a 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage in 42 games with the Americans.

Acquired by Buffalo with a first-round pick in the Sam Reinhart deal on July 24, 2021, Levi owns a 17-17-2 record with a 3.29 GAA and .894 save percentage in 39 games (36 starts) with the Florida Panthers and Sabres.