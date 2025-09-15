Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Capitals have revealed their new third jersey that nods to multiple eras in franchise history.

The Capitals will wear the jerseys during 15 home games this season. They will debut on Oct. 17 against the Minnesota Wild and be worn for at least the next three seasons.

The red base has been the team's signature color for decades. The white shoulder yoke nods to the Capitals' 1970 and 1980s era. The Capitol Dome logo from the 1990s is the jersey's shoulder patch. The primary crest is the Capitals' "Screaming Eagle" logo they used from 1995-2007, including during Alex Ovechkin's early seasons in the NHL.

"It reminds me of my first year. Good days," Ovechkin told ESPN about the new Capitals sweater. "They look cool. I hope fans are going to love it."

The Washington Capitals' new third jersey includes the Capitals’ “Screaming Eagle” logo they used from 1995-2007. Courtesy of Washington Capitals

The "Screaming Eagle" logo has had a resurgence over the last few years. The Capitals brought it back for the first time on their 2021 Reverse Retro jerseys, which was also the first time the logo was featured on a red sweater. The "Screaming Eagle" was also the basis for their 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys, which were black, blue and copper.

The Capitals' third jersey kits feature several Easter eggs that honor their local fan base. According to the team, the three sleeve stripes are meant to represent the D.M.V. -- D.C., Maryland and Virginia. There is also a District of Columbia flag loop label at the back hem.

Here the apex predator Screaming Eagle returns louder than ever#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/OcfsOsHyeG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 15, 2025

Washington is planning several activities to shop their new look. The bald eagle statue outside the Bird House at the Smithsonian's National Zoo will wear the third jersey. Washington Nationals players will wear "Screaming Eagle" shirts on Monday during pregame warmups, while Capitals center Dylan Strome is scheduled to rock the jersey when he throws out the first pitch before the Nationals game against the Atlanta Braves.

The jerseys will be available to the public on Oct. 17.