Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love has been placed on a team-imposed leave pending results of an NHL investigation, the Capitals announced on Sunday.

Love, 41, has been with the Capitals since June 2023 after Spencer Carbery was hired as Washington's head coach. He has primarily worked with the team's defensemen.

Love was a hot coaching candidate during the offseason after helping the Capitals to back-to-back playoff appearances. He interviewed with a handful of teams and was considered among the finalists for vacancies with the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

According to an NHL source, the league received a letter that detailed allegations relating to Love's personal conduct when Love was interviewing with teams this offseason. Two of the teams with whom he reportedly interviewed were sent a similar letter. The allegations predate his tenure with the Capitals.

The NHL has conducted its investigation over multiple months. The Capitals placed him on leave after the League informed them about the allegations. Washington opens its training camp this week. The team said it will refrain from further comment until the NHL's investigation is complete.

Love was previously an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips and a head coach with the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League. He was a head coach with the AHL Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers before joining the Capitals' staff.