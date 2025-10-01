Open Extended Reactions

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired Utah Mammoth goaltender Connor Ingram in the latest attempt to find a solution in net.

The Mammoth traded Ingram for future considerations, the teams announced Wednesday. Utah had placed Ingram on waivers Sept. 17 after informing him that he no longer fit into their goaltending plans for this season. Ingram went unclaimed.

Utah is retaining $800,000, or just over 41%, of Ingram's contract, which runs through this season and carries a $1.95 million cap hit.

Ingram was expected to be the primary starter in Utah's inaugural season, but he went 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 22 games. The 28-year-old struggled through injuries and had challenges off the ice. Ingram entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on March 9 following his mother's death from breast cancer. He previously entered the assistance program in 2021 for treatment of depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder while playing for the Nashville Predators.

Ingram had a breakout season in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes, going 23-21-3 in 50 games with a 2.91 GAA, a .907 save percentage and six shutouts. Ingram won the 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for "perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey," as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Ingram will initially report to the Oilers' AHL team in Bakersfield.

Edmonton has struggled to find consistent goaltending behind a team led by superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Current goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have backstopped the Oilers to two straight Stanley Cup Final appearances but lost both times to the Florida Panthers, where they were outplayed by Sergei Bobrovsky.