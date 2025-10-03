Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff anticipated opening the season next week without starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who suffered a lower-body injury in his preseason debut.

Ruff listed Luukkonen as week to week without disclosing the nature of the injury on Friday. Ruff would only say the injury is separate from the lower-body issue that sidelined the 26-year-old for the start of training camp two weeks ago.

The latest injury occurred Wednesday, when Luukkonen was unable to return after the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Buffalo closes its preseason schedule at Pittsburgh on Friday and opens its season hosting the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Luukkonen's absence will force the Sabres to turn to two offseason free agent additions in Alex Lyon, who was projected to be the backup, and Alexandar Georgiev. Buffalo signed Georgiev last month in a precautionary move after Luukkonen sustained his initial injury in the weeks leading up to camp.

The Sabres are also expected to be without defenseman Michael Kesselring, who was also listed week to week after aggravating an undisclosed injury on Wednesday.

Buffalo's blue line is already banged up with Owen Power (undisclosed) and Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) missing practice this week. Ruff expects both to be available for the opener.