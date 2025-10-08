Open Extended Reactions

The Winnipeg Jets took care of business ahead of their regular-season opener, signing top forward Kyle Connor to an eight-year, $96 million extension on Wednesday.

It's the richest contract in Jets franchise history, earned by one of their most consistent performers. Drafted by Winnipeg 17th overall in 2015, Connor has scored 30 or more goals in seven of his eight full NHL seasons to date and surpassed the 40-goal mark in two of his past four campaigns.

In 2024-25 he collected a career-high 56 assists and 97 points in 82 games and ranks top 20 among all NHL skaters in goals (153) and points (331) since 2021.

Winnipeg finished atop the league standings last season with a 116-point effort that only carried them to a second-round playoff defeat against Dallas. Keeping Connor in the fold was critical for the Jets to maintain their position as a contending team in the Western Conference. Winnipeg's core includes Hart and Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, top center Mark Scheifele and blueliner Josh Morrissey.

Connor, 28, is now one of four Jets -- including Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi and Neal Pionk -- locked in through 2030.

This could be the start of a big year for Connor. He represented Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and was part of their Olympic orientation camp over the summer ahead of NHL players returning to participate in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games.

Winnipeg hosts its first game of the season on Thursday at home against the Stars.