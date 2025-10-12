Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan knew the Pittsburgh Penguins were going to play a tribute video. There has been one for each returning player that won a championship during Sullivan's time with the Penguins.

That doesn't mean it wasn't any less emotional in his return to Pittsburgh after parting ways with the organization in April.

"It means a lot," Sullivan said after New York's 6-1 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday. "I'm grateful for everything we accomplished (in Pittsburgh) during my time."

The tribute video played at the first media timeout, honoring Sullivan for his accomplishments with the Penguins. Sullivan received a standing ovation and acknowledged the crowd with a wave to the air

Mika Zibanejad scored a short-handed goal 23 seconds after the video to give the Rangers a lead they didn't relinquish.

Sullivan, who spent 10 seasons with the Penguins, was elevated from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with Pittsburgh in 2016-17. Sullivan, the only U.S.-born coach to win at least two Stanley Cups, is the all-time leader at Pittsburgh with 409 wins in 753 games.

"I'm so grateful to the group of players over those years that performed the way they did that allowed us to have the success that we had," Sullivan said. "When you watch a tribute like that, which I was very appreciative of for the Penguins, they didn't have to do that, it brings back a flood of emotions."

Sullivan already coached against the Penguins and lost, as Dan Muse won his debut behind the bench with Pittsburgh 3-0 in Tuesday's season opener at Madison Square Garden. Sullivan was impressed with his team's response during a shutout at Buffalo on Thursday and again two days later with a win against the same Pittsburgh team that blanked the Rangers in the opener.

"They played a much more determined game for the last 40 minutes," Sullivan said. "I think that shows you what we're capable of when we play with that focus and determination."

The Penguins and Sullivan parted ways after Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for a third straight season. Almost immediately, Sullivan landed in New York and replaced Peter Laviolette for a franchise seeking it's first title since 1994. Sullivan is now tasked with the responsibility of providing structure and discipline to a team that unraveled on and off the ice, missing the playoffs one season after winning the Presidents Trophy and reaching the Eastern Conference Final.

Sullivan's relentless intensity instantly ignited the Penguins. But now Pittsburgh, which hasn't made it beyond the first round since 2018, is in the midst of an inevitable rebuild and general manager Kyle Dubas felt that it was time to go in another direction.

Now, Sullivan's job is to turn the Rangers back into an immediate contender.

"I'm excited about the group of players we have in New York," Sullivan said. "I've enjoyed the time I've had to work with them to this point, we have a lot of enthusiasm around our team right now and we're excited about what we can potentially do moving forward."