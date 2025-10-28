Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has agreed to sign an eight-year extension with the club, a contract that features an average-annual value just below $10.6 million, sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan on Tuesday night.

The deal comes with a full no-movement clause past Year Nos. 1-3, and secures a key cog in the Dallas blue line as the Stars seek their first trip to the Stanley Final since 2020.

Harley, 24, a native of Syracuse, N.Y., had one goal and eight points this season, leading into Dallas' home game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. He skated in 79 and 78 games, respectively, for the Stars the past two seasons, and posted a career-high 50 points last year.

Harley, who was raised in Canada, received the call to join Team Canada earlier this year midway through the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was an injury replacement for Cale Makar, and was with the club when it won the championship game in Boston. In the final, a 3-2 win over Team USA, Harley finished with an assists in 31 shifts that covered 21:56 of ice time.