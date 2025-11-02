Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision with Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov with 11:37 remaining in Saturday night's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

It was Tanev's first game back after missing four with a concussion. The contact was shoulder-to-shoulder, but Tanev's head snapped back upon contact and he stayed face down on the ice.

Trainers attended to him and stabilized his head and neck before lifting him onto a stretcher and wheeling him off the ice.

There was no immediate update from the Maple Leafs. Michkov was assessed a minor for interference on the play.

