The NHL's best this week: Kyle Palmieri, 'hockey guy'

Kyle Palmieri tears his ACL, but somehow gets an assist while heading to the bench for the Islanders. (0:36)

It was one of those plays that, if you described it to a hockey fan, they'd respond with "yep -- hockey guy."

On Friday, veteran forward Kyle Palmieri tore his ACL while chasing a puck in the offensive zone. He crumbled to the ice in visible pain while the play continued into the neutral zone.

Palmieri got up, hobbled toward the Isles bench, but along the way the Philadelphia Flyers brought the puck back into their own zone. Palmieri, somehow with the wherewithal to keep his mind in the game through what was no doubt excruciating pain, stripped the puck from Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae, passed it off and got an assist on the ensuing goal. Palmieri didn't even see the goal as he was off the ice and helped to the locker room. He will be out six to eight months due to the injury.

To recap: Palmieri tore his ACL. Got up by himself. Hobbled toward the bench. Made a takeaway in the offensive zone and made a (SAUCER!) pass that led to a goal.

That might be the most gangster way to leave a game due to injury in NHL history.

And again, if you told that story to a hockey fan, their response would be, "yep -- hockey guy."

In that moment, Palmieri exemplified one of the big reasons we love hockey: that natural toughness, stubborn unwillingness to give up in the face of adversity. We have a running hockey inside joke where we laugh, often bewildered, at the laundry list of injuries that come to light after a team gets eliminated from the playoffs.

Like in 2020, when Steven Stamkos came back from a lengthy injury for only two minutes and 47 seconds and scored on his first possession? Hockey guy.

Or when 42-year-old Zdeno Chara played with a broken jaw (and modified face mask) in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final? Hockey guy.

Or in 2017 when Joe Thornton played with a torn ACL and MCL through the playoffs? Hockey guy.

Veteran of over 1,000 NHL games and now-ESPN analyst T.J. Oshie reacted thusly when he saw Palmieri's effort:

That's the hockey culture. Torn ACL and still made his way to the bench without help. Oh and he stripped the puck and got an assist on the way. What a warrior. What a sport. Hoping for a full recovery. https://t.co/mASNyLeW1l — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) November 29, 2025

These kinds of heroics aren't exclusive to hockey, of course. Kirk Gibson will forever be a hero for his 1988 World Series home run for the Dodgers and hobbling around the bases, for example. But hockey seems to have the most publicly known cases of such examples. And, quite frankly, the most believable culture of athletes that would go to those lengths to compete and win. Hockey guys.

Biggest games of the week

Chicago

Blackhawks at

Tuesday, 10 p.m. | ESPN+/Hulu

These are two teams that need a kick. The Golden Knights are 4-2-4 in their past 10, while the Blackhawks are 4-4-2. The two teams are separated by five points, which is not something many people would have expected at this stage of the season.

Plus, lots of star power on display in this one, including Connor Bedard vs. Jack Eichel at 1C. Let's go!

Pittsburgh

Penguins at

Thursday, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

The Penguins head to Tampa to play the Lightning, and even though it's not a "return" per se, it's always fun to see a player play against many former teammates. Jake Guentzel against Sidney Crosby and the Pens will be interesting.

Colorado

Avalanche at

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

The league's bulldozer, the Avalanche, head to Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Rangers are still struggling at home but have picked up a couple of wins at the Garden recently. But if the vibes stay bad and the hottest team in the NHL is coming to your barn, that has the makings of a disaster. The Avs doubled up the Rangers the last time these teams played (in Denver on Nov. 20) 6-3.

Other key games this week

Pittsburgh

Penguins at

Monday, 7 p.m. | NHL Network

Washington

Capitals at

Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Dallas

Stars at

Wednesday, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Minnesota

Wild at

Thursday, 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Chicago

Blackhawks at

Thursday, 10 p.m. | ESPN+/Hulu

Washington

Capitals at

Friday, 10 p.m. | ESPN+

New Jersey

Devils at

Saturday, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Chicago

Blackhawks at

Sunday, 8 p.m. | ESPN+

What I loved this weekend

Many in the hockey world talk about growing the game, and this weekend included one excellent example of doing that courtesy of the Minnesota Wild.

For the first time in NHL history, in honor of Native American Heritage Day, the game between the Wild and Avalanche had Ojibwe-language commentary:

check out this call 📞



a first-of-its-kind Ojibwe-language game broadcast in celebration of Native American Heritage Day!! pic.twitter.com/Zo1XvnF8Qj — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 28, 2025

In speaking with fans who consume hockey games in their native languages, it means the world to them and particularly their family members who can fully experience and fall in love with hockey, surrounded by their family and friends. You absolutely love to see it.

Shout out to Jessi Pierce, who covers the Wild and also cohosts the "Bardown Beauties" hockey podcast for bringing this to my attention.

Hart Trophy candidates if the season ended today

Nathan MacKinnon might stay on this list for the rest of the season. He's building a sizable gap between him and No. 2 in the Art Ross (currently seven points ahead of Macklin Celebrini) and is battling with Morgan Geekie for the league lead in goals. He's a finalist every week and continues to build his case.