Open Extended Reactions

The Sydney Roosters have dropped a bombshell by telling prop Terrell May he has permission to leave the NRL club, just six months after re-signing the Samoan international on a two-year deal.

May was told on Thursday morning by the Roosters he could look elsewhere, despite his new contract only offically set to start on Friday.

The news is understood to have come as a surprise to those close to May, given the prop was one of the most in-demand forwards in the NRL as recently as April.

One of the Roosters' underrated middles this year, May had been pursued by rival clubs including Canterbury earlier this year.

St George Illawarra were also considered an option at the time, particularly if they could lure since-sacked Taylan May to the club from Penrith in a combo-deal.

But the front-rower ultimately signed a two-year deal with the Roosters, while being viewed as part of the club's long-term replacement for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

By Thursday, those plans were essentially ripped apart, with May told there was every chance he could gauge interest at other clubs while in Samoan camp in England.

May was told on Thursday morning by the Roosters he could look elsewhere, despite his new contract only offically set to start on Friday. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The move comes as the NRL's transfer market kicks into full gear ahead of November 1.

AAP understands the Roosters are one of the clubs that would be interested in signing Ben Hunt, after his release from the Dragons.

The Tri-colours are without Sam Walker for the start of next season as he fights to return from a ruptured ACL.

Fellow half Luke Keary has also left for the Super League, with the Roosters at this stage set to start the season with Sandon Smith and Chad Townsend in the halves.

Hunt is not expected to make a decision on his future until after the Pacific Championships wraps up on November 10, with the halfback not meeting with clubs while in camp.

Several Queensland clubs are also expected to be interested.

Hunt would be an asset for the Dolphins, while Brisbane would first need to sort out the Ezra Mam situation after his alleged driving incident a fortnight ago.

Clint Gutherson's move from Parramatta to the Dragons is likely to be finalised sooner, with the Eels No.1 free to leave and the Red V keen to complete the deal.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Gold Coast No.7 Tanah Boyd was granted a release from his contract to help the Warriors begin the post-Shaun Johnson era.

A local junior once rated among the Titans' brightest prospects, Boyd had his NRL opportunities curtailed by injury and selection pressure in Des Hasler's first season as coach.

Ex-Wallaby Carter Gordon also arrives at Gold Coast from 2025 to jostle with Jayden Campbell, Kieran Foran, Keano Kini, AJ Brimson and Tom Weaver for opportunities in the spine.

Boyd will face similar competition to break into the halves to begin his new two-year deal, despite a new chapter beginning at the Warriors with the retirement of superstar halfback Johnson.

Luke Metcalf and Te Maire Martin appears the Warriors' strongest halves pairing to begin next season, but Chanel Harris-Tavita is also on the books.