MADRID -- Spanish Vuelta riders have voted to keep racing but did not rule out abandoning the Grand Tour event if pro-Palestinian protests continue to disrupt the competition.

Riders decided to keep going for now but will reconvene if another protest jeopardizes their safety in the final days of the three-week race that is scheduled to end Sunday in Madrid.

The riders' association (CPA) said the vote had been requested by the riders and it involved representatives of the 23 teams racing in the Vuelta this year. The majority decided to keep competing, and those who voted against had accepted the decision. It did not give any details.

The vote came a day after organizers were forced to cut short a stage because of protesters who are demanding the withdrawal of an Israel-based team from the race. It was the second time a stage was cut short because of the protests.

There was a small protest by people with Palestinian flags at the start of Wednesday's 17th stage but it did not impact the race.

Fans reportedly were not allowed up the hill near the finish line of the 143-kilometer (89-mile) mid-mountain stage, which could help avoid further protests. Organizers had not ruled out cutting the stage short again to protect riders' safety.