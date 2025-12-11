Sir Chris Hoy says he's broken his leg in "worst crash I've ever had"

Open Extended Reactions

Sir Chris Hoy won six Olympic gold medals, and was knighted in 2009. Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images

Cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy has said that he broke his leg after a mountain bike accident, in what he has called the "worst crash I've ever had."

The six-time Olympic champion said in an interview with Sky Sports that he's recovering well from the incident, and is aiming to be able to attend the final of the World Darts Championship on 3rd Jan., 2026.

"I've smashed my leg up on the mountain bike, that's the worst thing that's happened recently. You just don't bounce like you do when you're younger."

"You can trip walking up steps to your front door and hurt yourself. The point is I'm not a massive risk taker, but I want to live my life and I want to make the most of it.

"None of us are here forever so you want to make the most of the time you have and do the things you enjoy."

Hoy's injury comes as he continues to document his fight with prostate cancer, which he confirmed in 2024 to be terminal. He continues to cycle on his mountain bike since his diagnosis and beginning chemotherapy.

He was told by doctors last year that he had between two and four years to live.

"Once you've got past the diagnosis, which for me was over two years ago, now the first part of that is pretty grim and then you start treatment. Then, if you're lucky like me, you respond to the treatment and then you enter a period of kind of stability," he explained.

Hoy, 49, won six Olympic gold medals, including two at London 2012, over four separate disciplines, and was knighted in 2009.