An outbreak at the FIBA U18 European Championship is threatening to postpone games on the eve of the knockout rounds in Nis, Serbia.

The tournament has been marred by issues since the opening day, where slippery floors caused multiple injuries and an unprecedented protest as players refused to meaningfully contest the final five minutes of a game due to the poor playing conditions.

Members of six participating teams, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey have shown symptoms of illness including fever, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the past two days, multiple sources told ESPN. Several players were hobbled or sat out games Monday due to the illness, and the rest day Tuesday saw more than two dozen players complain of illness, causing several to be escorted to a local hospital via ambulance.

Multiple players and team officials told ESPN they believe the cause of their illness is due to food poisoning, but FIBA is calling it a "viral infection." FIBA has requested players submit to blood testing and sent officials to test the hotel kitchen and pool, a source told ESPN, where all six affected teams are staying concurrently.

After ESPN requested comment from FIBA, a statement was sent confirming that "a number of players and delegation members from six teams have been showing symptoms of a viral infection. The exact cause of the sickness and a diagnosis have not yet been established. All of the affected are under constant supervision by team doctors and the local health authorities."

Some of the affected teams told ESPN they are currently down between four to six players each, which may make playing the knockout round games scheduled for Wednesday impossible as teams only brought 12 players for each roster.

FIBA says it will "continue to monitor the situation and will share any updates, including a possible decision regarding the game schedule, with all stakeholders accordingly."

FIBA was asked to clarify additional details regarding the outbreak, including the status of sick players, but says "no further comments will be made at this stage."