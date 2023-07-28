Qin Haiyang of China set the world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke Friday, winning the gold medal in a time of 2:05.48 at the swimming world championships.

Qin bettered the previous record of 2:05.95 set by Australian Zac Stubblety-Cook at the 2022 Australian championships in Adelaide. Qin finished 0.92 seconds ahead of silver medalist Stubblety-Cook. Matt Fallon of the United States took bronze.

This was Qin's third gold at the worlds. He also won the 50 and 100 breaststroke.

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan stormed to victory in the women's 100 freestyle to complete a sprint double. She captured gold in a time of 52.16 seconds to defend her title.

Australia had dominated the event with three titles in the previous five championships thanks to victories by O'Callaghan in Budapest, Hungary, in 2022; Bronte Campbell in Kazan, Russia, in 2015; and Cate Campbell in Barcelona, Spain, in 2013.

The 19-year-old O'Callaghan ensured that run continued by finishing strongly after a sluggish start to edge out Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, who grabbed silver in 52.49 seconds.

O'Callaghan became the first woman to win the 100 and 200 titles at the same worlds.

"I came into this week wanting to have fun and enjoy it and learn. To have achieved so much is an incredible feeling," said O'Callaghan, who overcame a knee problem to set a world record in the 200 on Wednesday. "Having fun is the most important part. Going into previous meets, I was just so nervous all the time and worrying, and this is the first time that I've actually felt quite calm and just enjoying every little bit."

Friday's triumph was O'Callaghan's fourth gold of the meet, following wins as part of Australia's 4x100 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay teams -- also in record times.

Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands took bronze after finishing 0.55 seconds behind O'Callaghan. Australian Olympic champion Emma McKeon was fifth in 52.83.

In the women's 200 breaststroke, South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker cruised to her first gold of this year's meet. The Olympic champion touched the wall in 2:20.80 with Kate Douglass of the United States second and Tes Schouten of the Netherlands rounding out the podium. American Lilly King, the 2022 champion, was fourth.

Schoenmaker, 26, won silver in the 100 breaststroke earlier this week.

Hungary's Hubert Kos dethroned American Ryan Murphy to win the men's 200 backstroke in 1:54.14. Murphy had led through the first half of the contest but ran out of steam to finish 0.69 seconds behind for silver. Swiss Roman Mityukov was more than a second slower in taking bronze.

Britain won gold to end the day as its men's 4x200 freestyle relay team of Duncan Scott, Matthew Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean finished in 6:59.08 to beat the U.S. and Australia to the title.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.