Skate Canada has decided to appeal the International Skating Union's (ISU) decision to award Russia's figure skating team bronze in the 2022 Beijing Olympics despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva, the national governing body said Friday.

Teenager Valieva received a four-year doping ban in late January, effective from December 2021, stripping the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) of the gold medal in the team event nearly two years after the competition.

It was thought that Canada, who finished fourth in the event, would be promoted to bronze.