Katarina Johnson-Thompson is leading the women's heptathlon after four events were completed during the first day of the event. Patrick Aventurier/PA Images via Getty Images

Day 13 of the Paris Olympics has come to an end and Team GB have won their 13th gold medal, while taking their total for the Games to 51. Meanwhile, Katarina Johnson-Thompson is leading the women's heptathlon after the first four events were completed at the Stade de France.

- Ellie Aldridge wins gold in women's kite final

- Track cyclist Emma Finucane earns keirin bronze

- Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon after first day

- Jade Jones beaten in taekwondo knockouts

- Joe Choong 'gutted' by modern pentathlon start

- Team GB sailors suffer false start heartbreak

Team GB athletes have won 13 gold medals so far in the French capital, nine fewer than the total they managed three years ago in Tokyo.

With the likes of Emily Campbell and Laura Muir preparing to go for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza