Anthony Edwards has high confidence and calls himself the No. 1 option among his fellow Olympians. (0:19)

Anthony Edwards on Olympic team: I'm still the No. 1 option (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' confidence is unmatched.

Earlier this month, Edwards made a strong statement that he's the "No. 1 option" for the Team USA men's basketball national team, but he's extending his self-assurance to other Olympic sports.

On Friday ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony, Edwards was approached by the Team USA table tennis members, accompanied by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. The team proposed a challenge to Edwards.

The team said it could beat Edwards 11-0 in the sport.

"I don't believe it, I'm not having it," Edwards replied.

Edwards then recognized who he'd be going up against and seemingly gave himself grace by promising himself at least one point in the match.

The table tennis team had the perfect response to Edwards.

"There's only one way to find out," they responded.

Edwards has also vouched for himself as a multisport athlete on numerous occasions. Earlier this month, he also made a case for being the fastest freestyle swimmer on the men's basketball national team.

He also made a case for himself in 2020 when he emphasized in an interview that he would be the best at any competition if there was "money on the line."

Edwards and Team USA will tip off their quest for gold against Serbia on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET.