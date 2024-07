July 29 Olympics schedule: Basketball, swimming, volleyball

Check out some of the key players headlining the U.S. women's basketball team as it seeks to win its eighth straight gold medal including Dianna Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart. (1:47)

The 2024 Olympics are off and running! July 29th festivities include beach volleyball, canoeing, badminton, equestrian, field hockey, water polo, and more.

Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

12 a.m. ET

Soccer - Women's Group B: USA vs. Germany

2 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group: USA vs. Italy

2:30 a.m. ET

Badminton - M/W/Mx Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 7)

3 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool A: ITA (Cottafava/Nicolai) vs. AUS (Nicolaidis/Carracher)

Fencing - Women's Sabre & Men's Foil Eliminations

Handball - Men's Group A: Japan vs. Germany

Volleyball - Women's Pool C: Turkiye vs. Netherlands

3:30 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's Team: Round of 16

Rowing - Men's & Women's Eights Heats & More

Shooting - Women's Air Rifle Finale

4 a.m. ET

Badminton - Men's Doubles: China vs. USA

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool F: NED (Boermans/de Groot) vs. ESP (Herrera/Gavira)

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: Ireland vs. Australia

Judo - Women's 57kg, Men's 73kg Eliminations

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Singles: Round of 64

4:30 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Pool A: Japan vs. China

5 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group B: Nigeria vs. Australia

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool B: CHN (Xue/X.Y. Xia) vs. CAN (Bansley/Bukovec)

Boxing - M Super Heavy (R16), W Light (R16) & More

Diving & Rowing

Equestrian - Eventing: Jumping Team Final

Handball - Men's Group A: Slovenia vs. Croatia

Swimming - Heats: Men's 800m Free & More

6 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool F: SUI (Huberli/Brunner) vs. ESP (Alvarez M/Moreno)

Volleyball & Diving (Spanish Broadcast)

Sailing - Windsurfing, Skiff (Day 2)

Shooting - Men's Air Rifle Final

Skateboarding - Men's Street: Preliminary Round

Tennis

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Second Round

6:15 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool F: SUI (Huberli/Brunner) vs. ESP (Alvarez M/Moreno)

6:30 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Pool C: Turkiye vs. Netherlands

6:45 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: India vs. Argentina

7 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Pool B: Brazil vs. Kenya

7:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group C: Germany vs. Belgium

8 a.m. ET

Badminton - M/W/Mx Singles: Group Play (Pt. 8)

Cycling - Men's Mountain Bike

Handball - Men's Group B: Egypt vs. Denmark

Rugby - Women's Pool Play (6 Matches)

Tennis - Featured Matches (Pt. 1)

Water Polo - Women's Group B: France vs. Italy

8:15 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's Team: QF, SF, Bronze/Gold Finals

8:30 a.m. ET

Tennis

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Second Round

8:45 a.m. ET

Cycling - Men's Mountain Bike

9 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool D: CAN (Melissa/Brandie) vs. PAR (Poletti/Michelle)

Men's Synchro 10m Platform Final

Tennis - Women's Singles Second Round

9:30 a.m. ET

Boxing - M&W Light (R16), M Super Heavy (R16) & More

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Canoe Semifinal

Rugby - Women's Pool Play: France vs. USA

Water Polo & Rugby

9:35 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group B: USA vs. Spain

10 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool F: FRA (Krou/Gauthier-Rat) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger)

Handball - Men's Group A: Sweden vs. Spain

Judo - Women's 57kg, Men's 73kg Repechages, Finals

Skateboarding - Men's Street: Prelim, Final

Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles: Semifinals

Swimming and Volleyball (Spanish Broadcast)

11 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool D: LAT (Samoilova/Graudina) vs. SUI (Verge-Depre/Bobner)

Field Hockey - Women's Pool B: Great Britain vs. Australia

Skateboarding - Men's Street: Final

Heats - Men's 800m Free & More

Tennis - Men's Doubles Second Round

11:15 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group B: Canada vs. France

11:20 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Canoe Final

11:30 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Pool B: South Africa vs. Argentina

Gymnastics - Men's Team Final

Floor

Horizontal Bar

Parallel Bars

Pommel Horse

Rings

Vault

12 p.m. ET

Artistic Gymnastics & Swimming (Spanish Broadcast)

12:30 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group A: China vs. Netherlands

12:35 p.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Canoe Semi, Final

1 p.m. ET

Archery - Men's Team: Bronze, Gold Finals

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool D: LAT (Tina/Anastasija) vs. SUI (Esmee/Zoe)

Fencing - Women's Sabre & Men's Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

Handball - Men's Group B: France vs. Norway

Surfing - Men's Round 3

Tennis

Featured Matches

Women's Singles Second Round

1:30 p.m. ET

Badminton - M/W/Mx Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 9)

1:45 p.m. ET

Rowing & Shooting

2 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool A: SWE (Ahman/Hellvig) vs. QAT (Cherif/Ahmed)

Boxing - W Light (R16), M Super Heavy (R16) & More

Rugby - Women's Quarterfinals & More

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Singles: Round of 32

2:05 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group A: Hungary vs. Canada

2:15 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Pool A: France vs. Belgium

2:30 p.m. ET

Swimming - Finals: W 400m IM, M 100m Back & More

2:45 p.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group C: USA vs. Japan

3 p.m. ET

Women's Basketball - USA vs. JPN (Spanish Broadcast)

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool F: FRA (Placette/Richard) vs. GER (Ludwig/Lippmann)

Handball - Men's Group B: Argentina vs. Hungary

Rugby - Women's Quarterfinals

Tennis - Men's Singles Second Round

Volleyball - Women's Pool A: France vs. Serbia

4 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool B (Nuss/Kloth) vs. AUS (Mariafe/Clancy)

4:45 p.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group B: France vs. Norway

5 p.m. ET

Fencing - Women's Sabre & Men's Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

Volleyball - Women's Pool A: United States vs. China

5:45 p.m. ET

Surfing - Women's Round 3

6 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool F: FRA (Placette/Richard) vs. GER (Ludwig/Lippmann)

7 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Pool B: Spain vs. USA

8 p.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Canoe Semi, Final

9 p.m. ET

Equestrian - Eventing: Jumping

11 p.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Pool A: United States vs. China

