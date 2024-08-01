Open Extended Reactions

Dina Asher-Smith will bid for a first individual Olympic medal in Paris. Andrea Staccioli /Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

PARIS -- Dina Asher-Smith has said the natural enthusiasm of Americans has helped transform her mindset as she makes her third attempt at winning an individual Olympic medal in Paris this weekend.

Asher-Smith, 28, relocated to Houston, Texas late last year to train under highly rated sprint coach Edrick "Flo" Floréal after her longtime former coach, John Blackie, said he was not physically able to continue in the role due to mobility issues.

The British sprinter, who has two Olympic 4x100-metre relay bronze medals from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, said she has changed her outlook on her career after spending eight months in the U.S.

"I was having this conversation the other day," Asher-Smith said. "I think that they're just very relentlessly optimistic, and I think that's a great thing.

"Obviously I'm very British, so that was a change. But if you were to say 'I want to go to the moon', they would be like, 'how can I help you do that?' It is mind blowing to me. But I think I've really flourished in that environment because I am like, 'you know what? I'm not talking about the moon, but it's like, let's chase this goal, let's go.'

"Even if we don't quite make it, if we are shooting for the moon, we will be in a really good position."

Asher-Smith has discovered a love of pottery in U.S., where she said she can take her mind off the track when she is not training.

"When I've come back [to the UK], all my friends are saying I'm obsessed with pottery, blah, blah, blah. I'm like, 'Guys, I just needed a new hobby.' I moved halfway across the world. I didn't know anyone," Asher-Smith said.

"I had to do something that was going to keep me centred. I've had fun learning a new skill. I'm quite arty and quite creative.

"It has been fun to just do something that is a world away from track and also where I can just meet different types of people.

"I love training, but sometimes when you actually want to get the best out of yourself as a human being and therefore an athlete, you need to be surrounded with people that just don't know what you do for a job where you can just go have a laugh, moan about a day of work like everybody else and nobody needs to know that you're not in the office. I've had lots of fun, though."

Asher-Smith begins her Olympic competition in the women's 100-metre heats on Friday, with the semifinal and final set for Saturday evening.

She will also compete in the women's 200 metres and women's 4x100-metre relay.