PARIS -- Team GB gymnast Jake Jarman claimed bronze on Saturday in the men's floor event, his first Olympic medal.

Jarman, 22, took up the sport aged six after a local gymnastics coach saw him playing on some monkey bars and suggested to his family he take up the sport. He has been a world-class gymnast for some time -- last year he became the first Brit to win a world title -- but in Paris at his debut Games it was time to deliver.

Jarman was aiming for gold, but eventual champion Edriel Carlos Yulo from the Philippines set an incredibly high bar. Jarman matched his difficulty rating of 6.600, although an early mistake on a tumble hurt his execution score.

A solid performance for the rest of his routine resulted in a score of 14.933, just shy of Yulo's 15.000, and enough for bronze.

"This is definitely the best thing that has happened [in my life]," Jarman told the BBC after the event. "Olympics come around every four years and to even make one is incredible, but to medal at one is even better.

"I couldn't have asked for a better day. I did the best I could and it was enough to come top three.

Jake Jarman clinched bronze in his Olympic debut in Paris. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"To be honest there were moments in that routine where I thought I lost it but somehow I kept it together. Sheer luck kept me on my feet, especially on that second to last tumble, I thought I was gone!"

Jarman is set to compete in the vault final on Sunday.

"This [the bronze medal] has definitely settled me," he said of that event. "I know that if the vault does not go well tomorrow then I will still be walking away with a medal around my neck. I could not be happier. A gold would be lovely but I will be happy with whatever outcome to be honest."

Jarman's compatriot, Luke Whitehouse, finished in sixth place in the floor event with a score of 14.466.