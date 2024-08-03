Day eight of the Paris Olympics has come to an end and Team GB have added six medals to their burgeoning tally, while gymnastics legend Max Whitlock retired from the sport.

- Team GB rowers win men's eight gold, women earn bronze

- Daryll Neita misses out on 100m medal by 0.04 seconds

- Emma Wilson wins second windsurfing bronze

- Jake Jarman wins gymnastics bronze in floor

- Max Whitlock misses out on pommel horse medal

- Louie Hinchliffe beats Noah Lyles to win 100m heat

With the likes of Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr preparing to go for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN will bring you all the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments. For now, take a look back at our live coverage of day eight, as it happened.