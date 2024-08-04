Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Jessica von Bredow-Werndl successfully defended her Olympic title in the individual dressage Sunday ahead of fellow German Isabell Werth in a stunning repeat of the result in Tokyo in 2021, underlining the country's dominance in the discipline.

Making her 17-year-old mare Dalera dance with elevated passage trots and rhythmic flying changes to a medley of Edith Piaf's greatest hits, von Bredow-Werndl reached an overall score of 90.09%.

Werth, who won silver in the last Olympics, was second again with her 10-year-old mare Wendy, reaching a score of 89.61. Briton Charlotte Fry won bronze.

Since her Tokyo debut, von Bredow-Werndl, 38, has finished the four Olympic dressage contests she has taken part in with a gold medal, pocketing the two individual titles and being in the winning teams at the two Games.

Germany secured a razor-thin team win over Denmark and Britain on Saturday.

Dinja van Liere, riding Hermes, was fourth, while Denmark's Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, who was one of the hottest contenders for the final after getting the best marks in the qualification and team events, came in fifth.

The final equestrian medal round at Versailles is the individual jumping final on Tuesday, with qualifying on Monday.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.