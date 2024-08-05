Open Extended Reactions

Team GB's silver was their 38th medal of the Paris Games. Getty

PARIS -- Team GB fell just short of defending their Olympic mixed triathlon relay title on Monday as the race went ahead despite fears over the River Seine.

It is the second time the event has been held at the Olympics, with Team GB winning on its debut in Tokyo, and they were among the leaders throughout on Monday before Germany took the gold.

Team GB's final leg athlete, individual bronze medallist Beth Potter, was slipping back into third but darted for the line in the final 20 metres, securing silver in a photo finish with the United States.

"I found something on the bridge and bridged the gap to the girls. I sat and kicked -- I had just enough to get the silver," Potter told the BBC.

The first three legs of the race were run by Georgia Taylor-Brown, Samuel Dickinson and individual gold medallist Alex Yee.

It means Team GB have secured three medals -- a gold, silver and a bronze -- from the three triathlon races.

"Very happy with that. Just a clinical relay performance from start to finish, no mistakes. It's so important to be at the front in a relay as we saw today. I had full faith handing to Beth, she had the hardest leg and she smashed it," Dickinson said.

The race was in danger of not going ahead due to continued fears over pollution levels of the River Seine. Those fears caused the race's prep swim to be cancelled -- similar to how both individual triathlon prep swims were cut. However, organisers declared it was safe to do so on Sunday night.

Paris has spent over €1.5 billion ($1.4bn) on a project to clean the river, with organisers including World Triathlon, the Paris 2024 organising committee and city officials performing twice-daily tests across four different points on the river.

The Olympic Games has entered its final week, with the closing ceremony set for Sunday.