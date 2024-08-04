        <
          LIVE Olympics 2024: Harry Hepworth wins bronze in vault

          • Tom Chambers
          Aug 4, 2024, 07:57 AM

          Bienvenue! Day nine of the Paris Olympics is under way and, although it has seen fewer medals won by Team GB so far, Louie Hinchcliffe could earn a place on the podium in the men's 100-metre final at the Stade de France.

          - Charlotte Fry wins bronze in the dressage individual grand prix
          - Paris Olympic triathlon training session canceled over Seine water quality

          With the likes of Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr going for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN brings you the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments from the Games' biggest events.