In track and field events such as the javelin and discus throws, returning the spear and disc can take quite a while.

The Paris Games have featured small robotic cars to assist with the retrieval of thrown objects. That follows a tradition of fun retrieval cars. At the 2000 Sydney Games, the cars mimicked a go-cart. At the 2012 London Games, mini-Mini Coopers were utilized to fit with the London environment. The 2016 Rio Games used an RC model pickup truck.

The cars are known as field support robots.

The robot cars work with track and field officials to help pick up, carrry and drop off items thrown at the long-distance field events. As athletes make an attempt in one of the four throwing events, an official in the field will grab the equipment thrown and load it into the robotic car.

The field support robot then utilizes the cameras and sensors installed on the machine to return the equipment in a timely and efficient manner to its designated drop-off location.

The robots are also used in other sports such as rugby.