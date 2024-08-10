Check out the stats from Team USA's win over France, led by Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. (1:17)

The United States men's basketball team is the Olympic champion once again after its 98-87 victory over host country France in Saturday's gold medal game in Paris.

It is Team USA's fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics in men's basketball since earning bronze in the 2004 Games.

Stephen Curry capped off his first Olympic appearance by scoring 24 points, including eight 3-pointers, which is the most by any men's basketball player in an Olympic gold medal game. Four of his clutch 3-pointers occurred in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to close out France.

Kevin Durant became the first American man to win four golds and had 15 points, and LeBron James scored 14 points with 6 rebounds and 10 assists. The Boston Celtics trio of Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White followed up their NBA championship with gold medals in Paris.

"This was a test. Obviously France in their home building they weren't going to quit," Curry said after the game. "...This ranks very high [for me] in terms of the excitement and sense of relief [after] getting to the finish line. [An Olympic gold medal] is special."

Curry and Team USA's golden effort made waves online as the sports world sent congratulatory messages after the win.

The United States has won 17 of the 21 gold medals in men's basketball at the Olympics.

Congrats to 🇺🇲 on getting gold again. Unreal game!! France fought hard with waaaaay less weapons and had a strong chance if it wasn't for Steph's genius. Kudos!! So much fun!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 10, 2024

Curry had 60 points in his last two games, the most in that span by a U.S. men's player at the Olympics.

Steph is RIDICULOUS!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 10, 2024

