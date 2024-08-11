Open Extended Reactions

NANTERRE, France -- Adrian Weinberg made 16 saves in regulation and denied Vince Vigvári in the penalty shootout, helping the United States beat Hungary 11-8 on Sunday for the bronze medal in men's water polo at the Paris Olympics.

It's the first medal for the U.S. men since the team lost to Hungary in the final of the 2008 Olympics. The U.S. also won bronze the last time Paris hosted the Summer Games in 1924.

Team captain Ben Hallock had two goals for the U.S., which bounced back after losing to Serbia in the semifinals.

"I think this team will probably never be the same," Hallock said. "You know, there's always guys who move on in life and do other things. But I think definitely the foundation that we have is great and something to build on."

Gergo Zalanki and Denes Varga each had two goals for Hungary, the winningest men's water polo program in history. Hungary took home the bronze at the Tokyo Games.

"In Hungary, we have a strong legacy in water polo," Varga said. "If we don't win, there is a great disappointment."

Hungary opened an 8-6 lead on Daniel Angyal's goal with 3:22 left, but the U.S. rallied with man-up goals by Bowen and Hannes Daube.

Daube, Max Irving and Bowen converted their opportunities in the penalty shootout, and Hungary was shut out in the tiebreaker. Varga hit the cage before Vigvári was turned away by Weinberg. When Gergo Zalanki hit the cage again, it was over.

"This is going to be the second-happiest day of my life, because I'm getting married in 20 days, so it's a pretty good second," U.S. attacker Alex Bowen said. "Maybe it'll hold that until I have a kid. Busy summer."

As the U.S. coaches and players celebrated wildly -- on the sideline and in the pool -- Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." played on the sound system at Paris La Defense Arena. U.S. coach Dejan Udovicic waved his arms in the air to fire up the American fans in the crowd.

"It's 11 years I was waiting for this," said Udovicic, who took over the U.S. program in 2013.

Serbia beat Croatia 13-11 to win the men's water polo gold for the country's third straight Olympic title. Serbia joined Britain (1908-20) and Hungary (2000-08) as the only countries to win three straight Olympic titles in men's water polo. It also took home bronze in 2008 and 2012.