India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Double podium for India as Thulasimathi, Manisha clinch silver and bronze

India added two more medals to their Paris Paralympics tally with a double podium in women's singles SU5 para-badminton. Thulasimathi Murugesan won silver and Manisha Ramadass got bronze to take India's medal tally into double digits at 11.

In a clash between the top seed Thulasimathi and defending champion Yang Qiu Xia, the Chinese retained her Paralympic gold with a 21-17, 21-10 win. The 22-year-old Indian, who had been in top form throughout the group stages and semifinal, couldn't counter the speed and attack from Yang as she raced through the second half of the final. Nonetheless, it was a creditable silver from the Paralympic debutant who competes using just one hand.

In the simultaneous bronze medal match, second seed Manisha outplayed Denmark's third seed Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8 in 25 minutes. She had lost the all-Indian semifinal to Thulasimathi but bounced back admirably to reach the podium.

In the SU5 category, competing athletes have an impairment in the upper limbs. Thulasi plays with only her right hand, her left strapped to her side because of a congenital deformity made worse after an accident.

Imagine using just one hand to serve in badminton, holding both the shuttle and racquet in the same hand. Imagine the strength needed to produce the lift and momentum while throwing the shuttle and hitting the racquet in the span of a second. The 22-year-old Thulasi did that and won silver.

The final may not go down as a memorable match given how Yang took charge from the second half of the first game when the Indian had a lead of 15-11 at one point. Thulasi, who trailed 1-8 in their head-to-head, was outplayed on the attack and couldn't defend her lines. Yet, it will be a medal to remember for the Veterinary-doctor-in-training from Tamil Nadu, who trains at the Gopichand Academy.

Manisha Ramadass won bronze in the women's badminton singles SU5 category at the Paris Paralympics. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

She was introduced to para-sport by her father when she was five and picked badminton when she was seven. She had a congenital deformity in her left hand from birth, which resulted in the loss of her thumb finger, chronic ulnar neuritis, and muscle atrophy. A major accident further limited the mobility of her left hand, affecting both extension and flexion. But you'll see none of that hampers her when she shoots down angled winners, painting the lines on the court. Alternating deception and speed, her shot-making is a big strength and this loss can be the learning curve for her defence.

Manisha, also from Tamil Nadu, is only 19 and has a Paralympic bronze on debut, adding to the 2022 world champion title. Her right arm was damaged even before she was born because of a clinical mistake by doctors while guiding her out of the birth canal. She couldn't straighten her arm despite undergoing three surgeries till she turned 12. She started focusing on badminton in class five and at only 17, broke through at the World Championship and was named the 2022 BWF Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year.

Fair to say that for these two young Indians, a silver and bronze is just the start of big things to come.