India at Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE: Praveen Kumar in high jump medal contention

Open Extended Reactions

Hello and welcome to Day 9 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. ESPN India will bring you all the LIVE updates, including scores, results, schedule and commentary from today's action, with the main focus being the Indians competing at the Games.

India added a bronze medal to their tally on Thursday, with Kapil Parmar becoming the country's first-ever Paralympic medallist in Judo. This evening, there are Indians in medal contention in Athletics, Power Lifting and Canoeing.

PARALYMPICS 2024 KEY DATES | EVERY MEDAL WON BY INDIA AT THE PARALYMPICS | PARALYMPIC CLASSIFICATIONS EXPLAINED

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR INDIAN ATHLETES TODAY

01:30 PM: Para Canoe - Yash Kumar in men's Kayak Single 200m - KL1 heats

01:38 PM: Para Athletics - Simran in women's 200m T12 Round 1

01:50 PM: Para Canoe - Prachi Yadav in women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2 heats

02:07 PM: Para Athletics - Dipesh Kumar in men's javelin throw F54 final

02:50 PM: Para Athletics - Dilip Mahadu Gavit in men's 400m T47 Round 1

02:55 PM: Para Athletics - Pooja Ojha in women's Kayak Single 200m - KL1 heats

03:21 PM: Para Athletics - Praveen Kumar in men's high jump T64 final

08:30 PM: Para Powerlifting - Kasthuri Rajamani in women's up to 67kg final

10:30 PM: Para Athletics - Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary in women's javelin throw F46 final

10:34 PM: Para Athletics - Soman Rana and Hokato Hotozhe Sema in men's shot put F57 final

11:10 PM: Para Athletics - Simran in women's 200m T12 semifinal (if she qualifies).

You can follow the action on our live blog right below: