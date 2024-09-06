Who are Tara and Hunter Woodhall, the Team USA track stars?

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Paris Games introduced a new generation of inspiring athletes to the general public. Hunter and Tara Woodhall won America over as high school sweethearts, social media stars and Team USA Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists.

The power couple -- both track & field competitors -- took care of business in their respective events at the Summer Games in Paris, earning their first gold medals at the Olympics and Paralympics, respectively. After placing 6th at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Tara secured her first gold medal in the long jump. During his third Games, Hunter took home his first gold medal in the 400m. He also grabbed a bronze medal in the mixed 4x100 universal relay.

When they're not adding to their medal counts, the Woodhalls chronicle their endeavors on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, where they've amassed over a million followers on the platforms combined.

Here's a look at some of Hunter and Tara Woodhall's athletic achievements.

Hunter Woodhall

Age: 25

Birthplace: Georgia, United States

College: University of Arkansas

Paralympics

2024 Paris - Gold (400m T62), Bronze (Mixed 4x100m Universal Relay)

2020 Tokyo - Bronze (400m T62)

2016 Rio - Silver (200m T44), Bronze (400m T44)

World Championships

2024 Kobe - Silver (100m T64, 400m T62)

2017 London - Silver (200m T43, 400m T43)

2015 Beijing - Silver (400m T44), Bronze (200m T44)

Tara Woodhall

Age: 25

Birthplace: Texas, United States

College: University of Texas

Olympics

2024 Paris - Gold (Long Jump)

2020 Tokyo - 6th place (Long Jump)

World Championships

2023 Budapest - Silver (Long Jump)

World Indoor Championships

2024 Glasgow - Gold (Long Jump)

