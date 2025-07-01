Joey Chestnut eating records: King of more than hot dogs

Open Extended Reactions

The Fourth of July has become synonymous with Joey Chestnut for nearly two decades. With the exception of the 2024 event, the competitive eater has taken part in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest every year since 2007. He has won the competition 16 times, most recently in 2023. In 2025, Chestnut will return to the stage in an effort to reclaim his title.

But his eating expertise exceeds just hot dogs. Chestnut holds over 50 world records, ranging in monumental munchies from bologna to cheesesteak egg rolls.

Check out his all-time record-breaking feasting feats, according to Major League Eating.

Records

Apple pie, 4.375 3-pound pies, 8 minutes

Asparagus, 12 lbs. 8.75 oz., 10 minutes

Bologna, slices, 15.75 lbs., 8 minutes

Boysenberry pie, 14.5 lbs., 8 minutes

Brain tacos, 54, 8 minutes

Burritos, long form, 14.5 lbs., 10 minutes

Canteen sandwiches, 28.5, 10 minutes

Carnitas tacos, 82 2-ounce tacos, 8 minutes

Cheesesteak egg rolls, 46, 8 minutes

Cherry pie, 17.5 lbs., 8 minutes

Chicken wings, long form, 182, 30 minutes

Corned beef sandwiches, 20 8-ounce sandwiches, 10 minutes

Croquetas, 185, 8 minutes

Eggs, 141 hard boiled, 8 minutes

Fish tacos, 30 6-ounce tacos, 5 minutes

Funnel cake, 5.9 lbs., 10 minutes

Grilled cheese sandwiches, 47, 10 minutes

Gumbo, 15 16-ounce bowls, 8 minutes

Gyros, 30 8-ounce gyros, 10 minutes

Gyoza, 384, 10 minutes

H-E-B True Texas beef brisket BBQ sandwiches, 27, 10 minutes

Hamburgers, Krystals, 103, 8 minutes

Horseshoe sandwiches, 6 lbs., 5 oz. of sandwiches, 12 minutes

Hostess Donettes, 257, 6 minutes

Hot dogs, 76, 10 minutes

Ice cream sandwiches, 25.5, 6 minutes

Jalapeno poppers, 118, 10 minutes

Kolache Factory Kolaches, 56, 8 minutes

Meat pies, 23, 10 minutes

Mutton sandwiches, 81, 10 minutes

Pastrami, 25 sandwiches, 10 minutes

Pepperoni rolls, 43, 10 minutes

Philly cheesesteaks, 23, 10 minutes

Pierogi, 165, 8 minutes

Pizza Hut P'Zones, 7.5, 10 minutes

Pork ribs, 13.76 lbs., 12 minutes

Pork roll sandwiches, 4 oz., 61.5 10 minutes

Pork, pulled 9 lbs., 6 oz. smoked, 10 minutes

Pork, pulled sandwiches, 45, 10 minutes

Pork, pulled sliders, 62, 10 minutes

Poutine, 28 lbs., 10 minutes

Ramen noodles (short form), 10 cups, 1 minute, 50 seconds

Salt potatoes, 13 lbs., 10 minutes

San Pedro Fish Market shrimp, 7 lbs., 8 minutes

Shrimp cocktail, 21 lbs., 8 minutes

Shrimp wontons, 390, 8 minutes

Tacos, 53 soft beef tacos, 10 minutes

Tacos, 126 traditional tortilla tacos, 8 minutes

Tamales, 102, 12 minutes

Turkey (whole), 9.35 lbs., 10 minutes

Twinkies, 121, 6 minutes

Two-foot pizza slice, 6.5, 10 minutes

Waffles, Eggo-style, 81, 8 minutes

White Hut Cheeseburgers, 52, 10 minutes