Joey Chestnut eating records: King of more than hot dogs

The Fourth of July has become synonymous with Joey Chestnut for nearly two decades. With the exception of the 2024 event, the competitive eater has taken part in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest every year since 2007. He has won the competition 16 times, most recently in 2023. In 2025, Chestnut will return to the stage in an effort to reclaim his title.
But his eating expertise exceeds just hot dogs. Chestnut holds over 50 world records, ranging in monumental munchies from bologna to cheesesteak egg rolls.
Check out his all-time record-breaking feasting feats, according to Major League Eating.
Records
Apple pie, 4.375 3-pound pies, 8 minutes
Asparagus, 12 lbs. 8.75 oz., 10 minutes
Bologna, slices, 15.75 lbs., 8 minutes
Boysenberry pie, 14.5 lbs., 8 minutes
Brain tacos, 54, 8 minutes
Burritos, long form, 14.5 lbs., 10 minutes
Canteen sandwiches, 28.5, 10 minutes
Carnitas tacos, 82 2-ounce tacos, 8 minutes
Cheesesteak egg rolls, 46, 8 minutes
Cherry pie, 17.5 lbs., 8 minutes
Chicken wings, long form, 182, 30 minutes
Corned beef sandwiches, 20 8-ounce sandwiches, 10 minutes
Croquetas, 185, 8 minutes
Eggs, 141 hard boiled, 8 minutes
Fish tacos, 30 6-ounce tacos, 5 minutes
Funnel cake, 5.9 lbs., 10 minutes
Grilled cheese sandwiches, 47, 10 minutes
Gumbo, 15 16-ounce bowls, 8 minutes
Gyros, 30 8-ounce gyros, 10 minutes
Gyoza, 384, 10 minutes
H-E-B True Texas beef brisket BBQ sandwiches, 27, 10 minutes
Hamburgers, Krystals, 103, 8 minutes
Horseshoe sandwiches, 6 lbs., 5 oz. of sandwiches, 12 minutes
Hostess Donettes, 257, 6 minutes
Hot dogs, 76, 10 minutes
Ice cream sandwiches, 25.5, 6 minutes
Jalapeno poppers, 118, 10 minutes
Kolache Factory Kolaches, 56, 8 minutes
Meat pies, 23, 10 minutes
Mutton sandwiches, 81, 10 minutes
Pastrami, 25 sandwiches, 10 minutes
Pepperoni rolls, 43, 10 minutes
Philly cheesesteaks, 23, 10 minutes
Pierogi, 165, 8 minutes
Pizza Hut P'Zones, 7.5, 10 minutes
Pork ribs, 13.76 lbs., 12 minutes
Pork roll sandwiches, 4 oz., 61.5 10 minutes
Pork, pulled 9 lbs., 6 oz. smoked, 10 minutes
Pork, pulled sandwiches, 45, 10 minutes
Pork, pulled sliders, 62, 10 minutes
Poutine, 28 lbs., 10 minutes
Ramen noodles (short form), 10 cups, 1 minute, 50 seconds
Salt potatoes, 13 lbs., 10 minutes
San Pedro Fish Market shrimp, 7 lbs., 8 minutes
Shrimp cocktail, 21 lbs., 8 minutes
Shrimp wontons, 390, 8 minutes
Tacos, 53 soft beef tacos, 10 minutes
Tacos, 126 traditional tortilla tacos, 8 minutes
Tamales, 102, 12 minutes
Turkey (whole), 9.35 lbs., 10 minutes
Twinkies, 121, 6 minutes
Two-foot pizza slice, 6.5, 10 minutes
Waffles, Eggo-style, 81, 8 minutes
White Hut Cheeseburgers, 52, 10 minutes
On July 4, 2007, Joey Chestnut consumed 66 hot dogs and buns to beat six-time defending champion Takeru Kobayashi. This marked the first of 8 consecutive victories for Chestnut.