          Joey Chestnut eating records: King of more than hot dogs

          Joey Chestnut has won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest over 15 times. Peter Foley/EPA
          Jul 1, 2025, 09:38 PM

          The Fourth of July has become synonymous with Joey Chestnut for nearly two decades. With the exception of the 2024 event, the competitive eater has taken part in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest every year since 2007. He has won the competition 16 times, most recently in 2023. In 2025, Chestnut will return to the stage in an effort to reclaim his title.

          But his eating expertise exceeds just hot dogs. Chestnut holds over 50 world records, ranging in monumental munchies from bologna to cheesesteak egg rolls.

          Check out his all-time record-breaking feasting feats, according to Major League Eating.

          Records

          • Apple pie, 4.375 3-pound pies, 8 minutes

          • Asparagus, 12 lbs. 8.75 oz., 10 minutes

          • Bologna, slices, 15.75 lbs., 8 minutes

          • Boysenberry pie, 14.5 lbs., 8 minutes

          • Brain tacos, 54, 8 minutes

          • Burritos, long form, 14.5 lbs., 10 minutes

          • Canteen sandwiches, 28.5, 10 minutes

          • Carnitas tacos, 82 2-ounce tacos, 8 minutes

          • Cheesesteak egg rolls, 46, 8 minutes

          • Cherry pie, 17.5 lbs., 8 minutes

          • Chicken wings, long form, 182, 30 minutes

          • Corned beef sandwiches, 20 8-ounce sandwiches, 10 minutes

          • Croquetas, 185, 8 minutes

          • Eggs, 141 hard boiled, 8 minutes

          • Fish tacos, 30 6-ounce tacos, 5 minutes

          • Funnel cake, 5.9 lbs., 10 minutes

          • Grilled cheese sandwiches, 47, 10 minutes

          • Gumbo, 15 16-ounce bowls, 8 minutes

          • Gyros, 30 8-ounce gyros, 10 minutes

          • Gyoza, 384, 10 minutes

          • H-E-B True Texas beef brisket BBQ sandwiches, 27, 10 minutes

          • Hamburgers, Krystals, 103, 8 minutes

          • Horseshoe sandwiches, 6 lbs., 5 oz. of sandwiches, 12 minutes

          • Hostess Donettes, 257, 6 minutes

          • Hot dogs, 76, 10 minutes

          • Ice cream sandwiches, 25.5, 6 minutes

          • Jalapeno poppers, 118, 10 minutes

          • Kolache Factory Kolaches, 56, 8 minutes

          • Meat pies, 23, 10 minutes

          • Mutton sandwiches, 81, 10 minutes

          • Pastrami, 25 sandwiches, 10 minutes

          • Pepperoni rolls, 43, 10 minutes

          • Philly cheesesteaks, 23, 10 minutes

          • Pierogi, 165, 8 minutes

          • Pizza Hut P'Zones, 7.5, 10 minutes

          • Pork ribs, 13.76 lbs., 12 minutes

          • Pork roll sandwiches, 4 oz., 61.5 10 minutes

          • Pork, pulled 9 lbs., 6 oz. smoked, 10 minutes

          • Pork, pulled sandwiches, 45, 10 minutes

          • Pork, pulled sliders, 62, 10 minutes

          • Poutine, 28 lbs., 10 minutes

          • Ramen noodles (short form), 10 cups, 1 minute, 50 seconds

          • Salt potatoes, 13 lbs., 10 minutes

          • San Pedro Fish Market shrimp, 7 lbs., 8 minutes

          • Shrimp cocktail, 21 lbs., 8 minutes

          • Shrimp wontons, 390, 8 minutes

          • Tacos, 53 soft beef tacos, 10 minutes

          • Tacos, 126 traditional tortilla tacos, 8 minutes

          • Tamales, 102, 12 minutes

          • Turkey (whole), 9.35 lbs., 10 minutes

          • Twinkies, 121, 6 minutes

          • Two-foot pizza slice, 6.5, 10 minutes

          • Waffles, Eggo-style, 81, 8 minutes

          • White Hut Cheeseburgers, 52, 10 minutes

          Chestnut wins his first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

          On July 4, 2007, Joey Chestnut consumed 66 hot dogs and buns to beat six-time defending champion Takeru Kobayashi. This marked the first of 8 consecutive victories for Chestnut.