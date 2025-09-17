Open Extended Reactions

American pole vaulter Katie Moon captured her third consecutive world title Wednesday, displaying a flair for the dramatic in her latest victory.

Moon, down to her final attempt at a season's best 4.90 meters (16 feet-¾ inch), snatched the title away from fellow American Sandi Morris, who was poised to win the event after posting her own season's best mark of 4.85-meters (15 feet, 9 inches).

Not only did Moon edge Morris on her final jump of the competition, her chest brushed the bar on her way over and it wobbled back and forth but didn't fall, adding to the final's drama.

"It definitely wasn't an immediate moment of elation because I wasn't sure," Moon said. "But I'd seen it settle enough that I knew it wasn't coming down. I obviously would've loved to have cleared it without touching it, but I'll take it."

Moon has now collected four of the past five major titles -- the only miss coming at the Paris Olympics where she took silver.

American Katie Moon expresses her disbelief after brushing the bar, which stayed up, on her final attempt en route to winning the women's pole vault final Wednesday at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Morris, the only American woman to clear 5 meters outdoors, said this was a bit of a heartbreaker but not a tragedy.

It was her fifth major silver medal -- four at worlds and one at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She has never won a gold and, this time, finished second despite her own season-best jump that led Moon to move the bar up and go for the win.

"It's tough when I made '85,' and we moved the bar up and it put pressure on everyone," Morris said. "But I knew it wasn't in the bag."

Slovenia's Tina Šutej finished third to capture the bronze medal.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.