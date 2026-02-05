Highest-scoring Olympic figure skating routines of all time

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics run from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 in northern Italy. Figure skating is a popular event each Winter Games cycle. What are the top-scoring performances of all time?

Check out the highest scores posted in Olympic competition under the International Judging System below:

*Please note that these totals are not the technical element score (TES) or program component score (PCS). These scores are based only on Olympic competition, not overall international competition scores.

Men's singles

Men's singles, short program

Nathan Chen, United States, 113.97: 2022 Beijing Olympics

Men's singles, free program

Nathan Chen, USA, 218.63: 2022 Beijing Olympics

Men's singles, combined total segment score

Nathan Chen, USA, 332.60: 2022 Beijing Olympics

Women's singles

Women's singles, short program

Alina Zagitova, OAR, 82.92: 2018 Pyeonchang Olympics

Women's singles, free program

Alexandra Trusova, OAR, 177.13: 2022 Beijing Olympics

Women's singles, combined

Total segment score: Anna Shcherbakova, OAR, 255.95: 2022 Beijing Olympics

Ice dance

Ice dance short dance

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, 90.83: 2022 Beijing Olympics

Ice dance free dance

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, 136.15: 2022 Beijing Olympics

Ice dance, combined

Total segment score: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, 226.98: 2022 Beijing Olympics

Pairs

Pairs, short program

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China, 84.41: 2022 Beijing Olympics

Pairs, free skate

Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, Germany, 159.31: 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

Pairs, combined

Total segment score: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China, 239.88: 2022 Beijing Olympics

