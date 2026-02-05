        <
        >

          Highest-scoring Olympic figure skating routines of all time

          Nathan Chen claimed the highest-scoring men's figure skating routines in Olympic history at the 2022 Winter Games. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
          Courtney Foss
          Feb 5, 2026, 03:47 AM

          The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics run from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 in northern Italy. Figure skating is a popular event each Winter Games cycle. What are the top-scoring performances of all time?

          Check out the highest scores posted in Olympic competition under the International Judging System below:

          *Please note that these totals are not the technical element score (TES) or program component score (PCS). These scores are based only on Olympic competition, not overall international competition scores.

          Men's singles

          Men's singles, short program

          Nathan Chen, United States, 113.97: 2022 Beijing Olympics

          Men's singles, free program

          Nathan Chen, USA, 218.63: 2022 Beijing Olympics

          Men's singles, combined total segment score

          Nathan Chen, USA, 332.60: 2022 Beijing Olympics

          Women's singles

          Women's singles, short program

          Alina Zagitova, OAR, 82.92: 2018 Pyeonchang Olympics

          Women's singles, free program

          Alexandra Trusova, OAR, 177.13: 2022 Beijing Olympics

          Women's singles, combined

          Total segment score: Anna Shcherbakova, OAR, 255.95: 2022 Beijing Olympics

          Ice dance

          Ice dance short dance

          Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, 90.83: 2022 Beijing Olympics

          Ice dance free dance

          Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, 136.15: 2022 Beijing Olympics

          Ice dance, combined

          Total segment score: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, 226.98: 2022 Beijing Olympics

          Pairs

          Pairs, short program

          Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China, 84.41: 2022 Beijing Olympics

          Pairs, free skate

          Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, Germany, 159.31: 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

          Pairs, combined

          Total segment score: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China, 239.88: 2022 Beijing Olympics

