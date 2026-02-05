Highest-scoring Olympic figure skating routines of all time

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics run from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 in northern Italy. Figure skating is a popular event each Winter Games cycle. What are the top-scoring performances of all time?
Check out the highest scores posted in Olympic competition under the International Judging System below:
*Please note that these totals are not the technical element score (TES) or program component score (PCS). These scores are based only on Olympic competition, not overall international competition scores.
Men's singles
Men's singles, short program
Nathan Chen, United States, 113.97: 2022 Beijing Olympics
Men's singles, free program
Nathan Chen, USA, 218.63: 2022 Beijing Olympics
Men's singles, combined total segment score
Nathan Chen, USA, 332.60: 2022 Beijing Olympics
Women's singles
Women's singles, short program
Alina Zagitova, OAR, 82.92: 2018 Pyeonchang Olympics
Women's singles, free program
Alexandra Trusova, OAR, 177.13: 2022 Beijing Olympics
Women's singles, combined
Total segment score: Anna Shcherbakova, OAR, 255.95: 2022 Beijing Olympics
Ice dance
Ice dance short dance
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, 90.83: 2022 Beijing Olympics
Ice dance free dance
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, 136.15: 2022 Beijing Olympics
Ice dance, combined
Total segment score: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, 226.98: 2022 Beijing Olympics
Pairs
Pairs, short program
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China, 84.41: 2022 Beijing Olympics
Pairs, free skate
Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, Germany, 159.31: 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics
Pairs, combined
Total segment score: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China, 239.88: 2022 Beijing Olympics
