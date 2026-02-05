First-time U.S. Olympians at 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 6-22 in Northern Italy. Spanning over 116 events, the Games will feature an array of first-time competitors from the United States.

Check out the breakdown by sport below:

Alpine skiing

• Mary Bocock - Age: 22 | Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah | Specialty: Super-G, Downhill, Giants Slalom | College: Dartmouth | Fun Fact: nominated to the U.S. Alpine Ski Development Team at 17, made her World Cup debut alongside her sister Elisabeth

• Sam Morse - Age: 29 | Hometown: Carrabassett Valley, Maine | Specialty: Downhill | College: Dartmouth | Fun Fact: 2017 FIS Junior World Championships downhill champion

• Kyle Negomir - Age: 27 | Hometown | Littleton, Colorado | Specialty: Super-G, Downhill, Giant Slalom | College: Dartmouth | Fun Fact: making his comeback after two-plus years recovering from a knee injury

• Ryder Sarchett - Age: 22 | Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho | Specialty: Giant Slalom | College: Colorado Boulder | Fun Fact: 2024 FIS Junior World Championships Giant Slalom champion, helped Colorado capture the 2024 NCAA championship

Biathlon

• Lucinda Anderson - Age: 25 | Hometown: Golden Valley, Minnesota | College: New Hampshire | Fun Fact: competed in cross-country skiing and on the New Hampshire ski team before switching to biathlon in 2024

• Margie Freed - Age: 28 | Hometown | Apple Valley, Minnesota | College: Vermont | Fun Fact: former cross-country skier and ski team participant

• Maxime Germain - Age: 24 | Hometown: Juneau, Alaska | grew up in Chamonix, France, member of the Vermont National Guard as an aviation specialist, 2023 IBU junior world champion

Bobsled

• Caleb Furnell - Age 24 | Hometown: Lee's Summit, Missouri | College: Utah Valley | Position: Push Athlete | Fun Fact: tried out for bobsled after finishing college, where he was on the track team

• Azaria Hill - Age: 27 | Hometown: Santa Clarita, California | College: Long Beach State, UNLV | Position: Push Athlete | Fun Fact: daughter of two Olympic medalists (Denean Howard-Hill and Virgil Hill Sr.)

• Jasmine Jones - Age: 29 | Hometown: Greensburg, Pennsylvania | College Eastern Michigan | Position: Push Athlete | Fun Fact: won a 2026 IBSF World Cup race, senior airman in the U.S. Air Force

• Boone Niederhofer - Age: 32 | Hometown: San Antonio | College: Texas A&M | Position: Push Athlete | Fun Fact: played wide receiver in college

• Jadin O'Brien - Age: 23 | Hometown: Pewaukee, Wisconsin | College: Notre Dame | Position: Push Athlete | Fun Fact: three-time NCAA indoor pentathlon champion, competed in the heptathlon as well

• Hunter Powell - Age: 29 | Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado | College: Baylor, Colorado State | Position: Push Athlete | Fun Fact: conference champion in the indoor heptathlon and outdoor decathlon in 2019

• Bryan Sosoo - Age: 29 | Hometown: Laurel, Maryland | College: Monmouth | Position: Push Athlete | Fun Fact: former track athlete, won three conference titles in the 60m, competed for Ghana

• Carsten Vissering - Age: 28 | Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland | College: USC | Position: Push Athlete | Fun Fact: former collegiate swimmer

Cross-country skiing

• Lauren Jortberg - Age: 28 | Hometown: Boulder, Colorado | College: Dartmouth | Fun Fact: had several injury setbacks her during her final year at Dartmouth, but still had three top-10 individual finishes

• Zak Ketterson - Age: 28 | Hometown: Bloomington, Minnesota | College: Northern Michigan | Fun Fact: won gold as part of the Team USA mixed relay at the 2022 World Cup; 2022 Jessie Diggins Athlete of the Year

• Kendall Kramer - Age: 23 | Hometown: Fairbanks, Alaska | College: Alaska Fairbanks | Fun Fact: NCAA cross-country skiing champion, 2025 U.S. national champion, cross-country running athlete as well

• Zanden McMullen - Age: 24 | Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska | College: Montana State | Fun Fact: 2026 U.S. national champion

• Samantha Smith - Age 20 | Hometown: Boise, Idaho | College: Stanford | Fun Fact: collegiate and U.S. national soccer player; set records as one of the youngest American skiers

• John Steel Hagenbuch - Age: 24 | Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho | College: Dartmouth | Fun Fact: established himself as one of the most decorated collegiate cross-country skiers in recent history, part of the gold medal winning relay at the 2019 World Juniors

• Hunter Wonders - Age: 27 | Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska | 2026 U.S. national champion

• Jack Young - Age: 23 | Hometown: Jay, Vermont | College: Colby | Fun Fact: first athlete from Colby College to make the U.S. ski team

Curling

• Taylor Anderson-Heide - Age: 30 | Hometown: Broomall, Pennsylvania | College: Minnesota | Position: Lead, Second | Fun Fact: five-time national champion, twice with her twin sister Sarah

• Danny Casper - Age: 24 | Hometown: Briarcliff Manor, New York | College: Minnesota | Position: Skip | Fun Fact: served as skip for U.S. team at 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, which won silver

• Korey Dropkin - Age: 30 | Hometown: Southborough, Massachusetts | College: Minnesota Duluth | Skip, Second/Lead | Fun Fact: 2023 World Champion, older brother Stephen also competed for Team USA

• Aidan Oldenburg - Age: 24 | Hometown: Mapleton, Minnesota | College: Minnesota State | Position: Lead | Fun Fact: began curling at age 10; avid juggler

• Ben Richardson - Age: 27 | Hometown: Issaquah, Washington | Position: Second | Fun Fact: national junior champion, accomplished cellist

• Rich Ruohonen - Age: 54 | Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota | College: Hamline | Position: Skip, Vice-Skip | Fun Fact: if he participates, he will be the oldest American to ever compete in the Winter Olympics

• Luc Violette - Age: 26 | Hometown: Lake Stevens, Washington | College: Washington | Position: Skip, Third | Fun Fact: five-time junior national champion, son of a two-time national champion Tom Violette

Figure Skating

• Spencer Akira Howe - Age: 29 | Hometown: Los Angeles | Specialty: Pairs (Emily Chan) | Fun Fact: enlisted in the U.S. Army, previously competed for Japan

• Christina Carreira - Age: 25 | Hometown: Saint Clair, Michigan | College: Concordia | Specialty: Ice Dance (Anthony Ponomarenko) | Fun Fact: born in Montreal, French was her first language

• Emily Chan - Age: 28 | Hometown: Pasadena, Texas | College: GCU | Specialty: Pairs (Spencer Akira Howe) | Fun Fact: competed in rhythmic gymnastics

• Amber Glenn - Age: 26 | Hometown: Plano, Texas | Specialty: Singles | Fun Fact: can land a triple axel

• Ellie Kam - Age: 21 | Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado | Specialty: Pairs (Danny O'Shea) | Fun Fact: born in Tokyo, participates in the team's costume design and creation

• Vadym Kolesnik - Age: 24 | Hometown: Kharkiv, Ukraine | Specialty: Ice Dance (Emilea Zingas) | Fun Fact: is a skilled swimmer and holds a bachelor's and master's degree in sports education and sports psychology

• Isabeau Levito - Age: 18 | Hometown: Mount Laurel, New Jersey | Specialty: Singles | Fun Fact: U.S. junior champion, world junior champion, U.S. champion

• Ilia Malinin - Age: 21 | Hometown: Vienna, Virginia | College: George Mason | Specialty: Singles | Fun Fact: first athlete to land each of the six types of quad jumps in one program, can land a quad axel, alternate in Beijing Olympics, world champion

• Maxim Naumov - Age: 24 | Hometown: Norwood, Massachusetts | Specialty: Singles | Fun Fact: son of 1994 world pairs champions and two-time Olympians Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

• Danny O'Shea - Age: 34 | Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado | College: Colorado Springs | Specialty: Pairs (Ellie Kam) | Fun Fact: came out of retirement to pair with Kam; oldest U.S. Olympic pairs skater since 1932

• Anthony Ponomarenko - Age: 25 | Hometown: San Jose, California | Specialty: Ice Dance (Christina Carreira) | Fun Fact: son of 1992 Olympic ice dance champions Sergei Ponomarenko and Marina Klimova

• Andrew Torgashev - Age: 24 | Hometown: Coral Springs, Florida | Specialty: Singles | Fun Fact: son of former Soviet Union professional skaters Ilona Melnichenko and Artem Torgashev

• Emilea Zingas - Age: 23 | Hometown: Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan | Specialty: Ice Dance (Vadym Kolesnik) | Fun Fact: formerly competed for Cyprus

Freestyle Skiing

• Connor Curran - Age: 21 | Hometown: Cincinnati | Specialty: Aerials | Fun Fact: 2025 U.S. champion, trained with a trampoline and tumbling team

• Quinn Dehlinger - Age: 23 | Hometown: Cincinnati | Specialty: Aerials | Fun Fact: World team gold medalist

• Kyra Dossa - Age: 22 | Hometown: Cleveland | Specialty: Aerials | Fun Fact: former competitive gymnast

• Kate Gray - Age: 19 | Hometown: Mammoth Lakes, California | Specialty: Halfpipe | Fun Fact: first American athlete to compete in all three free ski disciplines

• Rell Hardwood - Age: 24 | Hometown: Park City, Utah | College: Utah | Specialty: Slopestyle, Big Air | Fun Fact: had X Games success in a variety of disciplines

• Grace Henderson - Age: 24 | Hometown: Durham, New Hampshire | Specialty: Slopestyle, Big Air | Fun Fact: competes with her younger brother Hunter on the U.S. ski team

• Hunter Hess - Age: 27 | Hometown: Bend, Oregon | Specialty: Halfpipe | Fun Fact: influential figure in ski filmmaking

• Svea Irving - Age: 23 | Hometown: Winter Park, Colorado | College: Colorado Boulder | Specialty: Halfpipe | Fun Fact: on the Olympic team with her brother Birk

• Riley Jacobs - Age: 22 | Hometown: Oak Creek, Colorado | Specialty: Halfpipe | Fun Fact: originally competed in moguls

• Derek Krueger - Age: 22 | Hometown: Chagrin Falls, Ohio | Specialty: Aerials | Fun Fact: avid fly fisherman

• Avery Krumme - Age: 17 | Hometown: Squamish, Utah | Specialty: Slopestyle, Big Air | Fun Fact: previously competed for Canada, known for her ability to spin in all four directions

• Elizabeth Lemley - Age: 20 | Hometown: Vail, Colorado | Specialty: Moguls, Dual Moguls | Fun Fact: 2022 FIS World Cup Rookie of the Year, World Junior champion

• Charlie Mickel - Age: 21 | Hometown: Durango, Colorado | College: Utah | Specialty: Moguls | Fun Fact: his older sister Trudy is a junior world champion in moguls

• Troy Podmilsak - Age: 21 | Hometown: Park City, Utah | Specialty: Big Air, Slopestyle | Fun Fact: world champion, first person to land a triple 2160 mute, youngest person to land a double cork 1440

• Konnor Ralph - Age: 23 | Hometown: Helena, Minnesota | Specialty: Slopestyle, Big Air | Fun Fact: 2025 U.S national champion

• Tasia Tanner - Age: 23 | Hometown: Park City, Utah | College: Utah | Specialty: Aerials | Fun Fact: 2024 FIS Rookie of the Year

• Landon Wendler - Age: 25 | Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado | Specialty: Moguls | Fun Fact: U.S. Junior National champion

• Abby Winterberger - Age: 15 | Hometown: Truckee, California | Specialty: Halfpipe | Fun Fact: youngest member of Team USA's roster

Ice Hockey

• Men: Jackson LaCombe, Matt Boldy, Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel, Jake Guentzel, Noah Hanifin, Connor Hellebuyck, Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Clayton Keller, Dylan Larkin, Auston Matthews, Charlie McAvoy, J.T. Miller, Brock Nelson, Jake Oettinger, Jaccob Slavin, Jeremy Swayman, Tage Thompson, Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Vincent Trocheck, Zach Werenski

• Women: Hannah Bilka, Britta Curl-Salemme, Joy Dunne, Laila Edwards, Aerin Frankel, Rory Guilday, Taylor Heise, Tessa Janecke, Ava McNaughton, Gwyneth Philips, Kirsten Simms, Haley Winn

Luge

• Chevonne Forgan - Age: 25 | Hometown: Chelmsford, Massachusetts | Fun Fact: Part of the first U.S. women's doubles luge team to compete in the Olympic Games

• Matthew Greiner - Age: 22 | Hometown: Park City, Utah | Fun Fact: Junior World champion

• Ansel Haugsjaa - Age 21 | Hometown: Framingham, Massachusetts | Fun Fact: Junior World champion in doubles luge

• Sophia Kirkby - Age 24 | Hometown: Lake Placid, New York | Fun Fact: Part of the first U.S. women's doubles luge team to compete in the Olympic Games

• Marcus Mueller - Age: 20 | Hometown: Brookfield, Wisconsin | Fun Fact: Junior World champion in doubles luge nordic combined

• Niklas Malacinski - Age 22 | Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado | Fun Fact: his sister Annika competes on the U.S. women's team, U.S. national champion

Speedskating

• Brandon Kim - Age: 24 | Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia | College: Stanford | Fun Fact: U.S. national champion, set the U.S. short track 500-meter record

• Eunice Lee - Age: 21 | Hometown: Bellevue, Washington | College: Duke | Fun Fact: alternate in Beijing

• Kamryn Lute - Age: 21 | Hometown: New York | College: Utah | Fun Fact: started speedskating after watching the sport for the first time during 2010 Vancouver Games

• Clayton DeClemente - Age: 26 | Hometown: Poughkeepsie, New York | Fun Fact: used to practice roller skating and roller hockey

• Conor McDermott-Mostowy - Age: 27 | Hometown: Washington, D.C. | College: Macalester | Fun Fact: U.S. national champion

• Cooper McLeod - Age: 24 | Hometown: Burlington, Washington | Fun Fact: started roller skating at 11 months old

• Greta Myers - Age: 21 | Hometown: Lino Lakes, Minnesota | Fun Fact: former hockey player

• Zach Stoppelmoor - Age: 26 | Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa | Fun Fact: set a world record in the team sprint, former inline skater

• Sarah Warren - Age: 29 | Hometown: Willowbrook, Illinois | College: Illinois, Johns Hopkins | Fun Fact: played collegiate soccer

Skeleton

• Dan Barefoot - Age: 35 | Hometown: Johnstown, Pennsylvania | College: Penn State | Fun Fact: did not take up skeleton until his mid-20s

• Austin Florian - Age: 31 | Hometown: Southington, CT | College: Clarkson | Fun Fact: world champion in the team competition, former alpine skier

• Mystique Ro - Age: 31 | Hometown: Nokesville, Virginia | College: Queens University of Charlotte | Fun Fact: world champion in the team competition, former track and field athlete

Ski Jumping

• Annika Belshaw - Age: 23 | Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado | College: Utah | Fun Fact: multiple U.S. National titles; her brother Erik also competes for Team USA

• Jason Colby - Age: 17 | Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado | Fun Fact: 2024 top-ranked American ski jumper

• Tate Frantz - Age: 20 | Hometown: Lake Placid, New York | Fun Fact: trains in Norway, U.S. national champion, most world cup points in a single season by a U.S. man, son of U.S. figure skaters Mimi Wacholder and Ben Frantz

• Josie Johnson - Age: 19 | Hometown: Park City, Utah | Fun Fact: first American athlete to reach the podium in ski jumping at a Youth Olympics, trains in Norway

• Paige Jones - Age: 23 | Hometown: Park City, Utah | College: Utah, North Dakota | Fun Fact: first woman to jump an Olympic large hill at a world championships event, 2021 Ski Jumping Athlete of the Year

Ski Mountaineering

• Anna Gibson - Age: 26 | Hometown: Jackson, Wyoming | College: Washington | Fun Fact: former track athlete, won her first World Cup race to qualify in the sport's inaugural games

• Cam Smith - Age: 30 | Hometown: Crested Butte, Colorado | College: Western Colorado | Fun Fact: holds numerous course records, first American man to finish in top 10 at a World Cup, 11 national titles

Snowboarding

• Brianna Schnorrbusch - Age: 20 | Hometown: Monroe Township, New Jersey | Specialty: Snowboard Cross | Fun Fact: her sister Ty competes for Team USA in slopestyle

• Alessandro Barbieri - Age: 17 | Hometown: Portland, Oregon | Specialty: Halfpipe | Fun Fact: first American, and youngest person, to land a triple cork 1440

• Chase Blackwell - Age: 26 | Hometown: Longmont, Colorado | Specialty: Halfpipe | Fun Fact: U.S. national champion

• Jake Canter - Age: 22 | Hometown: Silverthorne, Colorado | Specialty: Slopestyle, Big Air | Fun Fact: is an accomplished skateboarder

• Lily Dhawornvej - Age 16 | Hometown: Copper Mountain, Colorado | Specialty: Slopestyle, Big Air | Fun Fact: her older brother Caleb also competes in snowboarding

• Beatrice Kim - Age: 19 | Hometown: Palos Verdes, California | Specialty: Halfpipe | Fun Fact: trains under the same coach as Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim

• Oliver Martin - Age: 17 | Hometown: Vail, Colorado | Specialty: Slopestyle, Big Air | Fun Fact: brother Kade also competes for Team USA, set numerous records as one of the youngest snowboarders, first rider to stomp a frontside and backside 2160

• Hahna Norman - Age: 21 | Hometown: Truckee, California | Specialty: Slopestyle, Big Air | former competitive ski racer

• Nathan Pare - Age: 21 | Hometown: Bethel, Maine | Specialty: Snowboard Cross | Fun Fact: 2023-24 World Cup Snowboard Cross Rookie of the Year

• Hanna Percy - Age: 18 | Hometown: Truckee, California | Specialty: Snowboard Cross | Fun Fact: daughter of professional snowboarders Kim and John Percy

• Jess Perlmutter - Age: 16 | Hometown: Millburn, New Jersey | Specialty: Slopestyle, Big Air | Fun Fact: competes in skateboarding as well, earned a national title in her first World Cup appearance

• Iris Pflum - Age: 22 | Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Specialty: Parallel Giant Slalom | Fun Fact: won two silver medals at the 2023 FIS Snowboard Junior World Championships in Bansko, Bulgaria

• Madeline Schaffrick - Age: 31 | Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado | Specialty: Halfpipe | Fun Fact: returned to competition after a hiatus of almost 10 years

